TNPSC Recruitment 2022 For Jailor & Other Posts: Pay Scale @ Rs.36,900 –1,35,100, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online application for the 17 Jailor and Other Posts on its official website. Check TNPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has published notification for the various posts including Jailor (Men) and Jailor (Special Prison for Women), English Reporter and Tamil Reporter posts. There are total 08 vacancies are available for Jailor (Men) and Jailor (Special Prison for Women) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department included in the Tamil Nadu Jail Service. 09 Vacancies are available for the English Reporter and Tamil Reporter posts in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 12/13 October 2022.

Candidates applying for TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification should note that the eligibility criteria, age limit, etc. are different for different posts. Candidates are advised to read the details notification for more details about the TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

Notification Details TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advertisement No. 628 and 629

Important Dates TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:

For Jailor (Men) and Jailor (Special Prison for Women): 13 October 2022

For English Reporter and Tamil Reporter: 12 October 2022

Vacancy Details TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Jailor (Men) and Jailor (Special Prison for Women)-08

English Reporter and Tamil Reporter-09

Eligibility Criteria TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Jailor (Men) and Jailor (Special Prison for Women)-Any Degree awarded by any University recognized by the University Grants Commission. Provided that other things being equal, preference shall be given to the candidates possessing a Master’s degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice Administration and next preference shall be given to the candidates possessing Master’s degree in Social Work.

English Reporter and Tamil Reporter-i) Must hold a bachelor’s degree.

ii)A pass in the Government Technical examination in Shorthand in English by 180 words per minute high speed test.

iii) A pass in the Government Technical examination in typewriting in English by the Senior Grade.

Others things being equal preference shall be given to persons who are qualified to report in Tamil also.

Scale of pay for TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

For Jailor (Men) and Jailor (Special Prison for Women): Rs.36,900 –1,35,100 (Level 18) (Revised scale)

For English Reporter and Tamil Reporter: Rs.56,100 –2,05,700 (Level 22) (Revised scale)

TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Jailor (Men)/Jailor (Special Prison for Women)



TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: English Reporter/ Tamil Reporter



How to Apply TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply only through online mode in the Commission’s websites www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in on or before 13 October 2022(13 October 2022 For Jailor (Men)/Jailor (Special Prison for Women) Post).Check the notification link for details in this regards.