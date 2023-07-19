TNPSC JSO Admit Card 2023 Out; Direct Link tnpsc.gov.in, Check Exam Date, Pattern and More

TNPSC JSO Admit Card 2023 Out: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has uploaded the admit card download link for the Junior Scientific Officer post on its official website -www.tnpsc.gov.in. Check download link.

TNPSC JSO Admit Card 2023 Out: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the hall ticket for the post of Junior Scientific Officer on its official website. The computer based test (CBT) Examination for the post of Junior Scientific Officer is scheduled on July 23, 2023.



All such candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Junior Scientific Officer post can download their admit card from the official website -https://www.tnpsc.gov.in.



The TNPSC JSO Admit Card 2023 can be downloaded directly through the link given below.

How to Download TNPSC JSO Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “Hall Ticket Download” on the home page.

Step 3: Click on One Time Registration (OTR) and Dashboard on the home page.

Step 4: Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4:Download and save your admit card for future reference.



TNPSC JSO Admit Card 2023 : Exam Timings

The Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the post of Junior Scientific Officer in Tamil Nadu Forensic Sciences Subordinate Service vide on July 23, 2023 across the state. Under the recruitment drive,the Commission is to fill up a total of 31 vacancies for Junior Scientific Officer.



TNPSC Junior Scientific Officer Exam 2023: Documents to Carry

Candidates willing to appear in the computer based test are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification.



TNPSC JSO Admit Card 2023 : Download By Using Login Credential

Candidates can download their Admit card from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.

