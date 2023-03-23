JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

TNPSC MVI Revised Result 2023 Out @tnpsc.gov.in: Download Motor Vehicle Inspector Interview Schedule

 Tamil Nadu PSC has released the revised list of provisionally selected candidates for the post of  Motor Vehicle Inspector on its official website-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

TNPSC MVI Revised Result 2023 Download

TNPSC MVI Revised Result 2023 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the revised list of provisionally selected candidates for the post of  Motor Vehicle Inspector Grade II on its official website. The Commission has uploaded the list of candidates qualified for the next interview round for the above post. All such candidates who appeared in the written text conducted on 10.06.2018 can check the TNPSC MVI Revised Result 2023 available on the official website of TNPSC-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC MVI Revised Result 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download: TNPSC MVI Revised Result 2023

What Next After TNPSC MVI Revised Result 2023 

As per the selection process for Motor Vehicle Inspector Grade II post under Tamil Nadu Subordinate Service, candidates shortlisted in written exam will have to appear in the next oral test round. The Commission will be conducting the oral test on  30/31 March 2023, at the venue-The office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Road, Chennai - 600 003.

Candidates qualified in for the interview round should note that they will have to attend the Oral Test with all original certificates in support of the claims made in their online applications.

Earlier TNPSC had conducted the written exam for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector Grade II  on 10 June 2018.

TNPSC MVI Revised Result 2023: Overview

Event  Details 
Name of Post  Motor Vehicle Inspector Grade II 
Department   Tamil Nadu Subordinate Service
Notification No.   03/2018
Number of Posts (Total)  113
Scale of Pay  Rs.35900- 113500 Level 13

All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for Motor Vehicle Inspector Grade II post can download the TNPSC MVI Revised Result 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below. 


How To Download: TNPSC Provisional Result 2023

  1. Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission- tnpsc.gov.in.
  2. Go to the Notification/Advertisement Details section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link-MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTOR, GRADE-II IN THE TAMIL NADU TRANSPORT SUBORDINATE SERVICE (2013-2018)  flashing on the homepage.
  4. You will get a PDF of TNPSC Provisional Result 2023 in a new window.
  5. Download and save TNPSC Provisional Result 2023 for future reference.

FAQ

When the interview for the Motor Vehicle Inspector Grade II posts will be conducted?

The interview for the Motor Vehicle Inspector Grade II will be held on 30/31 March 2023.

How to download the TNPSC MVI Revised Result 2023?

You can download the TNPSC MVI Revised Result 2023 after clicking the concerned link available on the official website.
