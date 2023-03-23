TNPSC MVI Revised Result 2023 Out @tnpsc.gov.in: Download Motor Vehicle Inspector Interview Schedule

Tamil Nadu PSC has released the revised list of provisionally selected candidates for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector on its official website- https://www.tnpsc.gov.in . Download PDF.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the revised list of provisionally selected candidates for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector Grade II on its official website. The Commission has uploaded the list of candidates qualified for the next interview round for the above post. All such candidates who appeared in the written text conducted on 10.06.2018 can check the TNPSC MVI Revised Result 2023 available on the official website of TNPSC-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC MVI Revised Result 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

What Next After TNPSC MVI Revised Result 2023

As per the selection process for Motor Vehicle Inspector Grade II post under Tamil Nadu Subordinate Service, candidates shortlisted in written exam will have to appear in the next oral test round. The Commission will be conducting the oral test on 30/31 March 2023, at the venue-The office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Road, Chennai - 600 003.

Candidates qualified in for the interview round should note that they will have to attend the Oral Test with all original certificates in support of the claims made in their online applications.

Earlier TNPSC had conducted the written exam for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector Grade II on 10 June 2018.

TNPSC MVI Revised Result 2023: Overview

Event Details Name of Post Motor Vehicle Inspector Grade II Department Tamil Nadu Subordinate Service Notification No. 03/2018 Number of Posts (Total) 113 Scale of Pay Rs.35900- 113500 Level 13

All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for Motor Vehicle Inspector Grade II post can download the TNPSC MVI Revised Result 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.



