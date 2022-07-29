TNPSC Recruitment 2022: 1089 Vacancies Notified for Field Surveyor, Draftsman and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is hiring for 1089 Field Surveyor, Draftsman and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman Posts. Check Details Here.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Field Surveyor and Draftsman included in Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman in Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service. The commission has 1089 vacant positions to be filled through the initial online application process. Candidates interested in this opening can apply on or before 27 August 2022.

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 27 August 2022

Application Correction Window Period - From 01 September 2022 to 03 September 2022 - 11.59 PM

Last date up to which applicants are permitted to upload/re-upload the documents - 24 October 2022

TNPSC Result -December 2022

Certificate Verification/ Counselling - January 2023

TNPSC Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Name of the Service Number of Vacancies Field Surveyor in Survey and Settlement wing Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service (CodeNo:006) 794 Draftsman in Survey and Settlement wing 236 Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service

(Code No:066) 55 Total 1089

Salary for TNPSC Recruitment 2022:

Rs.19500- 71900/- (Level-8)

Eligibility Criteria for TNPSC Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Field Surveyor in Survey and settlement wing - A Diploma in Civil Engineering from any Institute approved by All India Council for Technical Education (or) National Trade Certificate in the trade of Surveyor awarded by National Council for Vocational Training (for Surveyor) (or) A Certificate in Army Trade Surveyor (field) issued by Madras Engineering Group.

Draftsman in Survey and settlement wing - A Diploma in Civil Engineering from any Institute approved by All India Council for Technical Education (or) National Trade Certificate in the trade of Draftsman(Civil) awarded by National Council for Vocational Training (for Draftsman) (or) A Certificate in Army Trade Draftsman (field) issued by Madras Engineering Group.

Surveyor-cumAssistant Draughtsman in Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Department - A pass in the Draughtsman ship (Civil) course under the revised syllabus introduced from July 1952, conducted by the Government of India, Ministry of Labour: or A certificate in Army Trade Draughtsman (Field) issued by the President, Technical Testing Board, Madras Engineering Group and Centre; or A certificate in Draughtsman (Civil) issued by the Craftsman Training Centre; or The National Trade Certificate of Draftsman (Civil) Trade or Surveyor Trade awarded by the national council for training in vocational Trades, Government of India through Industrial Training Institute and Completion of successful training in apprenticeship under the Apprentices Act 1961; or Must possess a Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Age Limit:

Field Surveyor, Draftsman and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman - 32 years

For the persons who are trained in Survey in ITI in Tamil Nadu in respect of posts of Field Surveyor and Draftsman only - 37 years

Selection Process for TNPSC Recruitment 202

The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam only

The exam will consists of 2 objective Type Paper

Paper –I (Objective Type)

Paper II (Objective Type)

Application Fee: