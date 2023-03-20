TNPSC Revised Annual Planner 2023 Out @tnpsc.gov.in: Check Notification Release Date/Posts/Exam Schedule & Others

TNPSC Revised Annual Planner 2023: Tamil Nadu PSC has released the Revised and Updated Annual Planner-2023 for all the major exams on its official website-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Revised Annual Planner 2023: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Revised and Updated Annual Planner-2023 for all the major exams scheduled in the year 2023. The Commission has uploaded the details TNPSC Revised Annual Planner 2023 which provide you the opportunity to know the details of notification releasing date, number of posts, exam date and other updates for all the major exams conducted by TNPSC.

Through the TNPSC Revised Annual Planner 2023, you can get all the details scheduled including date for releasing of Advertisement, number of posts and other for the major exams including Combined Civil Services Exams I, Combined Civil Services Exams IV, Combined Engineering Service Exam, Assistant Tourist Officer and others. However, the TNPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 Notification is also below and you can download the same directly after clicking the link given below.

According to the short notice released, TNPSC will release the Combined Engineering Service Recruitment in September 2023 for a total 384 posts.

Notification for Technical Posts i.e. Degrees with special qualification relating to posts will be released in October 2023 for a total 400 posts. Written exam for Combined Engineering Service Subordinate Service will be held on 27 May 2023.

TNPSC Revised Annual Planner 2023: Overview

NAME OF THE POST / SERVICE TENTATIVE

MONTH OF

NOTIFICATION NO. OF

VACANCIES TENTATIVE

MONTH OF

EXAMINATION COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-I (GROUP-I

SERVICES) AUGUST-2023 32 NOVEMBER2023(PRELIMIN

ARY) COMBINED ENGINEERING SERVICES EXAMINATION SEPTEMBER2023 384 DECEMBER2023 TECHNICAL POSTS (DEGREE WITH SPECIFIC QUALIFICATION

RELATING TO POSTS) OCTOBER2023 400 JANUARY2024 COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-IV (GROUP-IV

SERVICES) NOVEMBER2023 WILL BE

ANNOUNCED

LATER FEBRUARY2024

Candidates who are part of various rounds of selection process for various major exams under TNPSC can download the TNPSC Revised Annual Planner 2023 which is tentative so as to enable the applicants to prepare themselves for the examination.

Candidates should note that the scheme of examination and syllabus are available on the Commission’s Website www.tnpsc.gov.in. However these

are also subject to modification till the date of publication of Notification.

Candidates are advised to visit the Commission's website as frequently as possible for updates regarding notification.

You can download the TNPSC Revised Annual Planner 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: TNPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23