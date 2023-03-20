TNPSC Revised Annual Planner 2023 Out @tnpsc.gov.in: Check Notification Release Date/Posts/Exam Schedule & Others

TNPSC Revised Annual Planner 2023: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Revised and Updated Annual Planner-2023 for all the major exams scheduled in the year 2023. The Commission has uploaded the details TNPSC Revised Annual Planner 2023 which provide you the opportunity to know the details of notification releasing date, number of posts, exam date and other updates for all the major exams conducted by TNPSC.
You can download the TNPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 from the official website-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in.
Through the TNPSC Revised Annual Planner 2023, you can get all the details scheduled including date for releasing of Advertisement, number of posts and other for the major exams including Combined Civil Services Exams I, Combined Civil Services Exams IV, Combined Engineering Service Exam, Assistant Tourist Officer and others. However, the TNPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 Notification is also below and you can download the same directly after clicking the link given below.
According to the short notice released, TNPSC will release the Combined Engineering Service Recruitment in September 2023 for a total 384 posts.
Notification for Technical Posts i.e. Degrees with special qualification relating to posts will be released in October 2023 for a total 400 posts. Written exam for Combined Engineering Service Subordinate Service will be held on 27 May 2023.
TNPSC Revised Annual Planner 2023: Overview
|NAME OF THE POST / SERVICE
|TENTATIVE
MONTH OF
NOTIFICATION
|NO. OF
VACANCIES
|TENTATIVE
MONTH OF
EXAMINATION
|COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-I (GROUP-I
SERVICES)
|AUGUST-2023
|32
|NOVEMBER2023(PRELIMIN
ARY)
|COMBINED ENGINEERING SERVICES EXAMINATION
|SEPTEMBER2023
|384
|DECEMBER2023
|TECHNICAL POSTS (DEGREE WITH SPECIFIC QUALIFICATION
RELATING TO POSTS)
|OCTOBER2023
|400
|JANUARY2024
|COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-IV (GROUP-IV
SERVICES)
|NOVEMBER2023
|WILL BE
ANNOUNCED
LATER
|FEBRUARY2024
Candidates who are part of various rounds of selection process for various major exams under TNPSC can download the TNPSC Revised Annual Planner 2023 which is tentative so as to enable the applicants to prepare themselves for the examination.
Candidates should note that the scheme of examination and syllabus are available on the Commission’s Website www.tnpsc.gov.in. However these
are also subject to modification till the date of publication of Notification.
Candidates are advised to visit the Commission's website as frequently as possible for updates regarding notification.
You can download the TNPSC Revised Annual Planner 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.
How To Download: TNPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23
- Visit to the official website-tnpsc.gov.in
- Go to the Announcements / Press Note Section on the home page.
- lick on the link- Annual Planner 2023 (Updated)flashing on the homepage.
- You will get the PDF of TNPSC Revised Annual Planner 2023 in a new window.
- Download and save TNPSC Revised Annual Planner 2023 for future reference.