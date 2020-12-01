TNUSRB Constable Admit Card 2020 Released for 10000+ Vacancies, Here's Direct Link

TNUSRB Constable Admit Card 2020: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the admit cards for recruitment to the post of Constable. All such candidates who applied for TNUSRB Constable Exam 2020 can download their admit cards through the official website of TNUSRB.i.e.tnusrbonline.org.

The date and timing for the exam are mentioned on the admit cards. All candidates are advised to follow the guidelines given below to download TNUSRB Constable Admit Card 2020.

Visit the official website of TNUSRB.i.e.tnusrbonline.org. Click on TNUSRB Constable Admit Card 2020 Flashing on the homepage. Enter User ID, Password and login. Then, TNUSRB Constable Admit Card 2020 will be displayed. Download TNUSRB Constable Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

This drive is being done to recruit over 10,000 vacancies in various departments for the post of Constable out of which 3784 vacancies are of Police Constable (Armed Forces), 6,574 for Police Constable (Special Force) 458 are of fireman posts, 119 are of Jail Warden. The online applications for the same were accepted from 26 September to 26 October 2020.

Direct Link to Download TNUSRB Constable Admit Card 2020

The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written exam, physical measurement test/physical efficiency test round, viva-vice. The candidates who will qualify in the written test will be called for the further recruitment process. All candidates are advised to follow all norms of COVID-19 during the exam. Candidates can directly download TNUSRB Constable Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the provided link.

Latest Government Jobs:

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020: Online Application Started for Navik (DB) 10th Entry 01/2021 Batch @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in, 50 Vacancies Notified

School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020: Online Application Begins from Today Onwards for 8393 Pre Primary Teacher Posts @educationrecruitmentboard.com