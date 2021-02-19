TNUSRB PC Exam Result 2021 Out: Download Selection List, Final Answer Key, Cut-Off @tnusrbonline.org, PET/ET/PST Admit Card Soon

TNUSRB PC Result 2021 Result: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the result along with Final Answer Key of written exam for the post of Police Constable (PC), Jail Warder Grade II, Warder and Firemen, today i.e. on 19 February 2021. Candidates, who appeared in TNUSRB Exam on 13 December 2020, can download PC Exam Result 2021, once the link is available on the official website of TNUSRB - tnusrbonline.org.

TNUSRB PC Result Link is given below. The candidates can download PC Result and Final Answer Key, directly, through the link below:

The board has also uploaded the cut-off marks for all the categories and gender. Candidate can check TNUSRB PC Category-wise Cut-Off below:

Category Male Cut-Off Female and Transgender Cut-Off GT 54 46 BC 54 46 BCM 47 28 MBC/DCM 54 46 SC 54 46 SCA 53 46 ST 53 44

TNUSRB PC CV PMT ET PET Exam 2021

All those candidates who are shortlisted in TNUSRB Constable Exam will now appear for next phase of selection i.e. Certificate Verification, Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test and Physical Efficiency Test (CV, PMT, ET and PET)

TNUSRB PC PMT/PET Admit Card will be uploaded soon on the official website. Candidates can view and download TNSURB PC Physical Hall Ticket before attending CV-PMT-ET-PET

TNUSRB Constable Prelims Exam was held on 13 December 2020. TNUSRB PC Admit Card were issued to 5,50,314 candidates. TNSURB PC Answer Key was uploaded 16 December 2020 and the objections were invited till 23 December 2020.

How to Download TNUSRB PC Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of TNUSRB - https://tnusrbonline.org/ Click on the link - 'LIST OF CANDIDATES ELIGIBLE FOR CV-PMT-ET-PET' give under 'COMMON RECRUITMENT 2020 (GR.II POLICE CONSTABLES, GR.II JAIL WARDERS, FIREMEN)' TNUSRB PC Result PDF will open Check your roll number in the list

TN Police had published the recruitment notification for filling a total of 11741+72 (BL) vacancies in Police, Prison, and Fire & Rescue Service Departments in the month of September 2020. The last date for submitting application was 26 October 2020 .