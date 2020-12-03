TNUSRB SI Result 2020 Announced @tnsurb.tn.gov.in, Check list of selected candidates for Viva Voce

TNUSRB SI Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the result & marks for the post of Sub Inspector of Police (Advt No. 02/2019). All such candidates appeared in the TNSURB SI Exam 2020 can download their result through the official website of TNUSRB.i.e.tnsurb.tn.gov.in.

The list of selected candidates for Viva Voce has been uploaded at tnsurb.tn.gov.in for recruitment of SubInspectors of Police (Taluk, AR & TSP) - 2019. The list of 1:2 ratio Departmental candidates provisionally called for Viva-Voce which comprises of 10 marks both under the open and departmental quota.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 900+ Vacancies of Sub Inspector through Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board. The board had conducted the recruitment exam on 12 and 13 January 2020 across the state.

How and Where to Download TNUSRB SI Result 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e.tnsurb.tn.gov.in. Click on the result tab available on the homepage. Then, click on TNUSRB SI Result 2020Enrollment Wise and Roaster Wise. A PDF will be opened. Download the TNUSRB SI Result 2020PDF and Save it for future reference.

Download TNUSRB SI Result 2020 Enrollment Number Wise (Open)

Download TNUSRB SI Result 2020 Roster Wise (Open)

Download TNUSRB SI Result 2020Enrollment Number Wise (Department)

Download TNUSRB SI Result 2020 Roster Wise (Department)

