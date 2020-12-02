UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: 23 Vacancies Notified, Download CISF AC(EXE) LDCE 2021 Notification PDF @upsc.gov.in, Apply from 2 Dec

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to recruit 23 vacancies. The number of vacancies are tentative. The commission will hold the UPSC CISF 2021 Exam on 14 March 2021.

Candidates should note that the Exam is restricted to only certain categories of departmental candidates of CISF. The candidates will be able to apply online for the aforesaid exam from 2 December 2020 to 22 December 2020. After submitting the online applications, the candidates will have to submit a hard copy to the commission by 31 December 2020. For candidates reference, we have included educational qualification, examination details and other details in this article. Let’s have a look at the vacancy requirement:-

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 2 December 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 22 December 2020

Last date for printing the hard copy of application: 31 December 2020

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Commandants (Executive) - 23 Posts

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: To appear in UPSC CISF LDCE Exam 2021, the candidate must be Graduate from a recognized University.

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021 Age Limit -candidate must not have attained the age of 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

How to apply for UPSC CISF Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 2 Dec to 22 December 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates are required to submit a copy of the application to the Director-General, Central Industrial Security Force, 13, CGO Complex, Lodi Road, New Delhi110003 latest by 31 December 2020.