Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 13 June 2022: Chance to Apply for Various Jobs @UPSC, BSF, AIIMS, DDA and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 13 June 2022 has brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations including UPSC, AIIMS, BSF, Delhi University and others. You can check all the details for the notifications released today including application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 13 June 2022: If you are a government job aspirant then you have golden chance to apply for Various Jobs in different organizations including Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Border Security Force (BSF) ,Delhi University (Lakshmibai College) and others.

Candidates having educational qualification including 10th/12th Pass/Graduation/Medical/Engineering/Diploma with additional qualification have golden chance to get a jobs in these organizations.

Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post.

Job Number 5:

UPSC Recruitment 2022

Union Public Service Commission is hiring various posts including AEE, Scientific Officer and Assistant Mining Geologist and others. Candidates with Engineering background have golden chance to apply for can apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022.

Link: UPSC Recruitment 2022 for AEE, Scientific Officer and Assistant Mining Geologist Posts





Job Number 4:

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022

In a latest update for today, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has released notification for 73 Faculty posts including Professor/Additional Professor/Associate Professor and and others. Last date for Submission of Application for the AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 is 11 July 2022

Link: AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 for 73 Professor, Additional Professor and others.







Job Number 3:

DU Recruitment 2022

Delhi University (Lakshmibai College) has notified today for the 104 Assistant Professor posts on its official website. Candidates with Master degree have chance to apply for these posts available in various departments.

Link: DU Recruitment 2022 for 104 Faculty Posts, Apply Online @colrec.du.ac.in, Check Details





Job Number 2:

BSF Recruitment 2022

Border Security Force (BSF) has released notification for total of 110 vacancies for Sub Inspector/Constables including SI (Vehicle Mechanic), SI (Auto Electrician), SI (Store Keeper), Constable (OTRP), Constable (SKT), Constable (Fitter) and others. Candidates having Diploma in Auto Mobile Engineering or Mechanical Engineering/10th class passed and ITI in respective trade can apply for BSF Recruitment 2022.

Link: BSF Recruitment 2022 Notification (Out): 110 Vacancies for Constable and SI Posts





Job Number 1:

DDA Recruitment 2022

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is hiring for 279 various posts including Assistant Director (Landscape)Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Elect./Mech.) B, Programmer, Junior Translator (Official Language) B and Planning Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for 10 July 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online before 10 July 2022.

Link: DDA Recruitment 2022 for 279 JE and Other Posts: Notification Released, Apply Online @dda.gov.in



