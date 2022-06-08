BSF Recruitment 2022 Notification Expected Soon for 110 Constable and SI Posts

Border Security Force is hiring 110 Constable and SI Posts. Notification is expected soon.

BSF Recruitment 2022 Notification: Border Security Force (BSF) is soon expected to release the notification for the appointment of combatised (non gazetted) posts in Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ for SMT (Workshop). As per reports, Vacancies will be for the post of SI (Vehicle Mechanic), SI (Auto Electrician), SI (Store Keeper), Constable (OTRP), Constable (SKT), Constable (Fitter), Constable (Carpenter), Constable (Auto Elect), Constable (Vehicle Mechanic), Constable (BSTS), Constable (Welder), Constable (Painter), Constable (Upholster) and Constable (Turner).

Candidates are advised for the notification be published in the employment newspaper or on the official website. After the release of the notification, they can apply within 30 days.

BSF Notification Download

Important Dates

Last Date - within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

BSF Workshop Vacancy Details

SI (Vehicle Mechanic) -12

SI (Auto Electrician) - 4

SI (Store Keeper) - 6

Constable (OTRP) Male - 8

Constable (OTRP) Female - 1

Constable (SKT) Male - 6

Constable (Fitter) Male - 6

Constable (Fitter) Female - 1

Constable (Carpenter) Male - 4

Constable (Auto Elect) Male - 9

Constable (Auto Elect) Female - 1

Constable (Vehicle Mechanic) Male - 17

Constable (Vehicle Mechanic) Female - 3

Constable (BSTS) Male - 6

Constable (BSTS) Female - 1

Constable (Welder) Male - 10

Constable (Welder) Female - 1

Constable (Painter) Male - 4

Constable (Upholster) Male - 5

Constable (Turner) Male - 5

Salary:

SI - Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 1,12,400/-

Constable - Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69, 100/-

Eligibility Criteria for BSF Workshop Posts

Educational Qualification:

SI - Minimum three years of Diploma in Auto Mobile Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or Auto Electrical Engineering from an institute recognized by the government.

Constable - 10th class passed and ITI in respective trade. Minimum of three years of experience.

Age Limit:

SI - 30 years

Constable - 18 to 25 years

How to Apply for BSF Workshop Recruitment 2022 ?

Candiates are required to login to rectt.bsf.gov.in for submission of application.