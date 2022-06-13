DU Recruitment 2022 for 104 Faculty Posts, Apply Online @colrec.du.ac.in, Check Details

Delhi University (Lakshmibai College) has invited online application for the 104 Assistant Professor posts on its official website.

Lakshmibai College (DU) Recruitment 2022

Lakshmibai College (DU) Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: Delhi University (Lakshmibai College)  has released notification in the in the Employment News (11-17 June) 2022 for 104 Assistant Professor posts in different departments of the College. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official portal latest by 21st June, 2022 or within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later. 

 

These 104 Assistant Professor posts are available for various departments including Hindi, History, English, Commerce, Sanskrit, Punjabi and others. Candidates having certain educational  qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for Lakshmibai College (DU) Recruitment 2022.

 

 

Notification Details for Lakshmibai College (DU) Recruitment 2022 : 
Advt. No. LBC-TeachingAdvt./01/2022

Important Dates for Lakshmibai College (DU) Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: : 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 21st June, 2022 or within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.

Vacancy Details for Lakshmibai College (DU) Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: 
Assistant Professor-104 Posts 
Department  wise posts 
Commerce-12
Computer Science- 04
Economics-10
English-13
Hindi-08
History-02
Home Science-11
Music 01
Philosophy-08 
Physical Education-01
Political Science-05
Punjabi- 01 
Psychology- 11
Sanskrit- 04
Sociology- 09
EVS- 04
Eligibility Criteria for Lakshmibai College (DU) Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: 
Educational Qualification:
A. Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the
grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.
2) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR (exemption from NET shall be granted in accordance with clause (ii) & (iii) of General Note in the last section of this
document). Or
B.
The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign University/Institution with a ranking among
top 500 in the world University ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i)
Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) The Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) The Academic Ranking Of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).
Please check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification for the posts. 

 

 Lakshmibai College (DU) Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: 

How to Apply for Lakshmibai College (DU) Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: 
The interested and eligible candidates can apply online for Lakshmibai College (DU) Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification through web-link:
https://colrec.du.ac.in  latest by 21st June, 2022 or within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later. 

