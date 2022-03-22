Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 22 March 2022: Opportunities to apply for Teacher, Non Teaching Staff, Forest Guard & Others

Check list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day 22 March 2022 here. Also check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

The major job of the day is from KV, Noida. Candidates willing to become teachers have a great opportunity in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Noida. The school is hiring for the post of PGT, TGT, PRT, Computer Instructor, Dance & Music Teacher, Games Sports Coach, Yoga Teacher, Art Education Teacher, Staff Nurse and Counsellor. Eligible candidates can appear for an interview on 24 March 2022. Candidates are advised to go through the notification for more details such as qualification, age limit, selection criteria and others.

On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) is providing opportunities to the Engineers to work with its different departments. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) is hiring candidates for diploma Trainee (Electrical), Ladakh Region, Diploma Trainee (Civil), Ladakh Region, and Diploma Trainee (Electrical), Kashmir Region. The candidates holding the qualification of diploma in the concerned subject can submit applications latest by 20 April 2022. The online application process for the same has bee started from today onwards. i.e. 21 March 2022 on powergrid.in.

Meanwhile, Candidates holding qualifications of 10th and 12th have an opportunity to submit applications for Forester and Forest Guard. Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is going to close the online application window for recruitment to the various posts of Forester and Forest Guard on 29 March 2022 on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can access the online application window by clicking on the reference link.

Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) is hiring for various posts including Deputy Manager (Paint), Deputy Manager (Mechanical), Assistant Manager, Asst Superintendent, Structural Fitter, Refrigeration & AC Mechanic, Medical Laboratory, Technician, Technical Assistant, Civil Assistant, Trainee Welder, Trainee General Fitter, Welder, 3G Welder, Electronics Mechanic, Electrical Mechanic, Plumber, Mobile crane operator, Printer Record Keeper, Cook, Office Assistant, Store Assistant, Yard Assistant, Junior Instructor, Unskilled. Candidates holding Graduation/Post Graduation/Diploma in the concerned subject can submit applications for 264 vacancies on or before 22 April 2022.

Lastly, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) is hiring candidates for 76 posts of Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Class-I (on contract basis) posts under the Department of MPP & Power. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 12 April 2022. The online application can be accessed by scrolling down.

