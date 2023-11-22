Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-22 November 2023: Apply Online for 7700+ Vacancies in Banks, Army, PSUs & Other Organisations

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-22 November 2023: All the government jobs aspirants who are preparing for different government jobs have a golden chance to apply for more than 7700+ jobs announced today under Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 22 November 2023. You have a chance to apply for various sectors of jobs including Bank Jobs, PSU Jobs, Army Jobs and others.
One of the major attractions for today's announced jobs are Banking jobs in which the leading bank of the country, State Bank of India has announced 5447 Circle Based Officers posts across the country. The online registration will begin on November 22 and conclude on December 12. The exam will be conducted in the month of January 2024.
IDBI, another leading bank of the country has also released today job notification for the 1300 Executives positions across the country.
The Territorial Army has published notification for the Territorial Army Officer posts today and all those candidates wishing to serve the Nation as Territorial Army Officers can apply for these posts on or before December 19, 2023.
You can check all the top five jobs notifications on this page and based on eligibility criteria you can apply for the respective posts. The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for.
SAIL Recruitment 2023
|Organisation
|Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)
|Posts Name
|Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator), Operator-cum-Technician and Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee)
|Number of Posts
|110
|Last Date
|December 16, 2023.
|Details Notification
|Click Here
DSSSB Recruitment 2023
|Organisation
|Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)
|Posts Name
|Various Posts
|Number of Posts
|863
|Last Date
|December 20, 2023
|Details Notification
|Click Here
IDBI Recruitment 2023
|Organisation
|The Industrial Development Bank of India(IDBI)
|Posts Name
|Executive Posts
|Number of Posts
|1300
|Last Date
|December 6, 2023
|Details Notification
|Click Here
Territorial Army Recruitment 2023
|Organisation
|School of Open Learning (SOL), Delhi University
|Posts Name
|Territorial Army Officer
|Number of Posts
|06
|Last Date
|December 19, 2023
|Details Notification
|Click Here
SBI Recruitment 2023
|Organisation
|State Bank Of India
|Posts Name
|Circle Based Officers
|Number of Posts
|5447
|Last Date
|December 12, 2023
|Details Notification
|Click Here