Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-22 November 2023: Apply Online for 7700+ Vacancies in Banks, Army, PSUs & Other Organisations

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-22 November 2023: All the government jobs aspirants who are preparing for different government jobs have a golden chance to apply for more than 7700+ jobs announced today under Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 22 November 2023. You have a chance to apply for various sectors of jobs including Bank Jobs, PSU Jobs, Army Jobs and others. 

One of the major attractions for today's announced jobs are Banking jobs in which the leading bank of the country, State Bank of India has announced 5447 Circle Based Officers posts across the country. The online registration will begin on November 22 and conclude on December 12. The exam will be conducted in the month of January 2024.

IDBI, another leading bank of the country has also released today job notification for the 1300 Executives positions across the country. 

The Territorial Army has published notification for the Territorial Army Officer posts today and all those candidates wishing to serve the Nation as Territorial Army Officers can apply for these posts on or before December 19, 2023.

 You can check all the top five jobs notifications  on this page and based on eligibility criteria you can apply for the respective posts. The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for. 

SAIL Recruitment 2023

Organisation  Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)
Posts Name  Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator), Operator-cum-Technician and Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee)
Number of Posts  110
Last Date  December 16, 2023. 
Details Notification  Click Here 

DSSSB Recruitment 2023

Organisation Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)
Posts Name Various Posts
Number of Posts  863
Last Date  December 20, 2023
Details Notification  Click Here 

IDBI Recruitment 2023

Organisation  The Industrial Development Bank of India(IDBI)
Posts Name  Executive Posts
Number of Posts  1300
Last Date  December 6, 2023
Details Notification  Click Here 

Territorial Army Recruitment 2023

Organisation School of Open Learning (SOL), Delhi University
Posts Name Territorial Army Officer
Number of Posts  06
Last Date  December 19, 2023
Details Notification  Click Here 

SBI Recruitment 2023

Organisation  State Bank Of India 
Posts Name   Circle Based Officers 
Number of Posts  5447
Last Date  December 12, 2023
Details Notification  Click Here 

 

