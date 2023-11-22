Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-22 November 2023: Apply Online for 7700+ Vacancies in Banks, Army, PSUs & Other Organisations

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-22 November 2023 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-22 November 2023: All the government jobs aspirants who are preparing for different government jobs have a golden chance to apply for more than 7700+ jobs announced today under Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 22 November 2023. You have a chance to apply for various sectors of jobs including Bank Jobs, PSU Jobs, Army Jobs and others.

One of the major attractions for today's announced jobs are Banking jobs in which the leading bank of the country, State Bank of India has announced 5447 Circle Based Officers posts across the country. The online registration will begin on November 22 and conclude on December 12. The exam will be conducted in the month of January 2024.

IDBI, another leading bank of the country has also released today job notification for the 1300 Executives positions across the country.

The Territorial Army has published notification for the Territorial Army Officer posts today and all those candidates wishing to serve the Nation as Territorial Army Officers can apply for these posts on or before December 19, 2023.

You can check all the top five jobs notifications on this page and based on eligibility criteria you can apply for the respective posts. The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for.

SAIL Recruitment 2023

Organisation Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Posts Name Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator), Operator-cum-Technician and Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) Number of Posts 110 Last Date December 16, 2023. Details Notification Click Here

DSSSB Recruitment 2023

Organisation Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) Posts Name Various Posts Number of Posts 863 Last Date December 20, 2023 Details Notification Click Here

IDBI Recruitment 2023

Organisation The Industrial Development Bank of India(IDBI) Posts Name Executive Posts Number of Posts 1300 Last Date December 6, 2023 Details Notification Click Here

Territorial Army Recruitment 2023

Organisation School of Open Learning (SOL), Delhi University Posts Name Territorial Army Officer Number of Posts 06 Last Date December 19, 2023 Details Notification Click Here

SBI Recruitment 2023