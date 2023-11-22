Territorial Army Recruitment 2023: Apply For Territorial Army Officer Posts at jointerritorialarmy.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Territorial Army Recruitment 2023: Territorial Army has released the notification for the Territorial Army Officer posts on the official website-jointerritorialarmy.gov.in. Check notification pdf and other details here.

Get all the details of Territorial Army Recruitment here, apply online link

Territorial Army Recruitment 2023 Notification: Territorial Army has published notification for the Territorial Army Officer posts in the Employment News (18-24) November 2023. Candidates wishing to serve the Nation as Territorial Army Officers can apply for these posts on or before December 19, 2023. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of Proficiency Test & Interview which will be conducted in the month of January 2024.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including B Tech Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/IT & Telecom, B Sc (Computer Science/IT) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in all respects on or before December 19, 2023.

Territorial Army Officer Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details

Territorial Army Officers-06 Posts

Territorial Army Jobs 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have B Tech Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/IT & Telecom, B Sc (Computer Science/IT) with min 60% grades or equivalent from recognized university.

Certifications in any One More Under Mentioned Fields-

Web application security and penetration testing (OSCP, OSEP, OSWA, OSWE).

Red Teaming Ops (CRTP, CRTE).

Computer Networks and Information Systems. (CCNA, CEH, LPT).

Cloud Computing (Azure A 500, AWS Cloud Security Specialty).

Mobile Application Development (Android), experience in Mobile development using Java/Kotlin/Flutter react Native.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Territorial Army Posts 2023: Age Limit (as on the date of application.)

18 to 42 years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2023: Selection Procedure

Selection will be based on four phased processes given below.

1. Phase I: Document Check. Benchmarking of candidates will be done based on qualification for

preparation of merit list & issuing call letter for written test.

preparation of merit list & issuing call letter for written test. 2. Proficiency Test.

Phase II: Written Test (100 Marks). Only candidates scoring 60% and above in objective type written test will qualify for Practical Test.

Phase III: Practical Test (100 Marks). Candidates qualifying in Practical Test will be called for Interview.

Phase IV: Interview (300 Marks). Interview by Board of Offers at Directorate General of Territorial Army.

Recommended candidates will undergo Medical Examination at Armed Forces Clinic, New Delhi followed by their Police Verification for final selection..



Territorial Army Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For Territorial Army Recruitment 2023?

All interested and eligible candidates can download Application Form from the official website-www.jointerritorialarmy.gov.in and send applications along with the all requisite documents to- Directorate General Territorial Army, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence, 4th Floor, ‘A’ Block, Ministry of Defence Office Complex, KG Marg, New Delhi – 110001. Last date for submission of application is December 19, 2023.