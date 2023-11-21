DSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification For 863 Various Posts, Apply Online

DSSSB Recruitment 2023 is out for 863 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for Various Posts.

DSSSB Various Posts Recruitment 2023
DSSSB Various Posts Recruitment 2023

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the recruitment notification for 863 Various posts on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is December 20. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in

The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

DSSSB Various Posts Recruitment 2023

DSSSB notification for the recruitment of 863  Various Posts has been released. The application process for the post started on November 21. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

Shiv Khera

DSSSB Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderbad

Posts Name

Various Posts Posts

Total Vacancies

863

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

November 21, 2023

Application Start Date

November 21, 2023

Application End Date

December 20, 2023

DSSSB Various Posts Notification PDF

Candidates can download the DSSSB Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 863 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of DSSSB Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

Various Posts

Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For DSSSB Various Posts?

Candidates can fill out the DSSSB application from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The application fee for DSSSB is Rs 100 whereas those belonging to SC/ST/Ex Servicemen and all category women candidates need not to pay any application fees.

Category

Application Fee

All Candidates

Rs 100

SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman and all-category female

Nill

Vacancies For DSSSB Various Posts Posts

A total of 863 vacancies were announced in various departments. Group Wise in various departments is tabulated below

Post Groups

Number of Posts

Group B

172

Group C

691

Total

863

What is the DSSSB Various Posts Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for DSSSB Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the DSSSB Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit: The educational qualification and age varies as per the posts candidates is applying for. Candidates are recommended to read official notification for detailed educational qualification.

DSSSB Various Posts Selection Procedure 

The candidates will be selected on the basis of two tier examination. Questions in both the papers will be MCQ based. Examination will be conducted in multiple shifts and to level up the score of the candidates normalisation process will be used.

DSSSB Various Posts Salary 2023

The Pay scale varies as per the posts candidates has applied for. The pay scale for Pharmacist and Nurse ranges from 29,200 – 92,300 and 18,000 – 56,900 respectively. For detailed pay scale of each post check the official notification 

Steps to Apply for the DSSSB Various Posts

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in 

Steps 2: Click on the careers button 

Step 2: Click on the Apply button of - VACANCY NOTICE ADVERTISEMENT NO. 03/23

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Pay the required fees

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference

FAQ

When will the detailed Notification for DSSSB Various Posts Recruitment 2023 be released?

The DSSSB Recruitment 2023 is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority for 863 posts

How many posts have been announced in DSSSB Recruitment 2023 for Various Posts?

A total of 863 posts have been announced in the DSSSB Recruitment 2023 notification

What is the DSSSB Selection Process 2023?

Candidates will be selected for DSSSB Recruitment 2023 based on two steps i.e. tier 1 and tier 2. A detailed process is given in the above article.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next