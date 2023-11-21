DSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification For 863 Various Posts, Apply Online

DSSSB Recruitment 2023 is out for 863 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for Various Posts.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the recruitment notification for 863 Various posts on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is December 20. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in

The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

DSSSB Various Posts Recruitment 2023

DSSSB notification for the recruitment of 863 Various Posts has been released. The application process for the post started on November 21. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

DSSSB Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderbad Posts Name Various Posts Posts Total Vacancies 863 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on November 21, 2023 Application Start Date November 21, 2023 Application End Date December 20, 2023

DSSSB Various Posts Notification PDF

Candidates can download the DSSSB Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 863 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of DSSSB Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Various Posts Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For DSSSB Various Posts?

Candidates can fill out the DSSSB application from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The application fee for DSSSB is Rs 100 whereas those belonging to SC/ST/Ex Servicemen and all category women candidates need not to pay any application fees.

Category Application Fee All Candidates Rs 100 SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman and all-category female Nill

Vacancies For DSSSB Various Posts Posts

A total of 863 vacancies were announced in various departments. Group Wise in various departments is tabulated below

Post Groups Number of Posts Group B 172 Group C 691 Total 863

What is the DSSSB Various Posts Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for DSSSB Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the DSSSB Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit: The educational qualification and age varies as per the posts candidates is applying for. Candidates are recommended to read official notification for detailed educational qualification.

DSSSB Various Posts Selection Procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of two tier examination. Questions in both the papers will be MCQ based. Examination will be conducted in multiple shifts and to level up the score of the candidates normalisation process will be used.

DSSSB Various Posts Salary 2023

The Pay scale varies as per the posts candidates has applied for. The pay scale for Pharmacist and Nurse ranges from 29,200 – 92,300 and 18,000 – 56,900 respectively. For detailed pay scale of each post check the official notification

Steps to Apply for the DSSSB Various Posts

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Steps 2: Click on the careers button

Step 2: Click on the Apply button of - VACANCY NOTICE ADVERTISEMENT NO. 03/23

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Pay the required fees

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference