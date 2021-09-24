Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 24 September- 10,000+ Vacancies for Teacher, Head Constable, DEO & Other Post

Check Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 24 September along with educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

The candidates preparing for a government job can checklist of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 24 September which includes the government job opportunity in Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board, State Health Society Bihar (SHSB), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) and Chhattisgarh Health Department.

Around 10,000+ vacancies have been notified for the post of Head Constable, Teacher, ANM, Data Entry Operator, Supervisor, Medical Officer and Others. The candidates willing to apply for the above posts can submit their applications through the prescribed format before the last date of application.

The candidates can go through the below listings to know the eligibility criteria, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Today, the Major Job is from CRPF. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is organising a special recruitment drive for the post of Head Constable (HC). Applications are invited through offline mode from the willing and eligible Next of Kin (Male & Female) candidates who are dependent members of deceased/personnel who died while in service (including death by suicide)/killed in action/missing/medically boarded out. The candidates can submit their applications latest by 15 October 2021.

On the other hand, there is a huge opportunity for candidates seeking government jobs in Bihar. Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Mines Inspector post. The candidates holding certain qualifications and experience can apply to the posts on or before 20 October 2021.

Moreover, Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released the notification recruitment to the post of Handyman/Loader, Data Entry Operator, Supervisor and Senior Supervisor for deployment in the unit i.e. AAI Cargo Logistic & Allied Services Company Ltd.(AAICLAS). A total of 103 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates are required to apply online through the website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.comonly. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.

Further, Candidates who want a government teacher have a great opportunity under Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) for the Direct Recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants/ Physical Education Directors Grade-I/ Computer Instructor Grade I in School Education and other Departments for the year 2020-2021. A total of 2000+ vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The process of online application is ongoing at trb.tn.nic.in. The candidates can register themselves till 17 October 2021.

Siminueously, the online application process for State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) Recruitment 2021 against advertisement number 05/2021 is ongoing at statehealthsocietybihar.org. The interested and eligible candidates can register themselves till 3 October 2021 at statehealthsocietybihar.org.

