Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 6 December - 1500+ Vacancies in Renowned Organisations

Govt Jobs aspirants can check list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day and Check the application process, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Like every day, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day brings the latest government job opportunities for government job seekers. Today, the recruitment jobs are out from the Department of Revenue, Uttrakhand Public Service Commission, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Coast Guard, and Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL).

A total of 1834 vacancies have been notified in the aforementioned organizations. The candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the concerned posts on or before the last date. The candidates can check to scroll down to check the latest government job opportunities. Let’s have a look.

Department of Revenue:

Vacancies: 19

Post Name: MTS, Tax Assistant and Others

Qualification: 10th to Graduate

Age Limit - 18 to 27 years

Mode of application: Offline

Application Address: The Additional Commissioner-CCA”, GST & Central Excise, Tamilnadu & Puducherry Zone, GST BHAWAN, 26/1, Nungambakkam High Road, Chennai-34.

Last Date: 31 December 2021

For Reference: Department of Revenue, Chief Commissioner of GST & Central Excise Recruitment 2021 for MTS, Tax Assistant and Other Posts

Uttrakhand Public Service Commission

Vacancies: 455

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Qualification: Master’s in the concerned subject with NET

Age Limit - 21 to 42 years

Mode of application: Online

Application Last Date: 24 December 2021

For Reference: UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 455 Assistant Professor Posts @ukpsc.gov.in

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Vacancies: 15

Post Name: Project Engineer

Qualification: B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. in the concerned.

Age Limit - 28 years

Mode of application: Online

Application Last Date: 24 December 2021

For Reference: BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for Project Engineer Posts, Apply online @bel-india.in

Coast Guard

Vacancies: 50

Assistant Commandant

Qualification: Bachelor’s in the concerned subject.

Mode of application: Online

Application Last Date: 17 December 2021

For Reference: Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 for 50 Asst Commandant (Group ‘A’) Posts: Apply Online @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Northern Coalfields Limited

Vacancies: 1295

Post Name: Apprentice

Qualification: 8 th , 10 th and ITI Pass

, 10 and ITI Pass Mode of Application: Online

Last Date of application: 20 December

For Reference: NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 for 1295 Posts: Notification (Out), How to Apply, Eligibility