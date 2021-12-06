Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 6 December - 1500+ Vacancies in Renowned Organisations

Like every day, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day brings the latest government job opportunities for government job seekers. Today, the recruitment jobs are out from the Department of Revenue, Uttrakhand Public Service Commission, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Coast Guard, and Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL).
A total of 1834 vacancies have been notified in the aforementioned organizations. The candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the concerned posts on or before the last date. The candidates can check to scroll down to check the latest government job opportunities. Let’s have a look.
-
Department of Revenue:
- Vacancies: 19
- Post Name: MTS, Tax Assistant and Others
- Qualification: 10th to Graduate
- Age Limit - 18 to 27 years
- Mode of application: Offline
- Application Address: The Additional Commissioner-CCA”, GST & Central Excise, Tamilnadu & Puducherry Zone, GST BHAWAN, 26/1, Nungambakkam High Road, Chennai-34.
- Last Date: 31 December 2021
For Reference: Department of Revenue, Chief Commissioner of GST & Central Excise Recruitment 2021 for MTS, Tax Assistant and Other Posts
-
Uttrakhand Public Service Commission
- Vacancies: 455
- Post Name: Assistant Professor
- Qualification: Master’s in the concerned subject with NET
- Age Limit - 21 to 42 years
- Mode of application: Online
- Application Last Date: 24 December 2021
For Reference: UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 455 Assistant Professor Posts @ukpsc.gov.in
-
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)
- Vacancies: 15
- Post Name: Project Engineer
- Qualification: B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. in the concerned.
- Age Limit - 28 years
- Mode of application: Online
- Application Last Date: 24 December 2021
For Reference: BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for Project Engineer Posts, Apply online @bel-india.in
-
Coast Guard
- Vacancies: 50
- Assistant Commandant
- Qualification: Bachelor’s in the concerned subject.
- Mode of application: Online
- Application Last Date: 17 December 2021
For Reference: Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 for 50 Asst Commandant (Group ‘A’) Posts: Apply Online @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in
-
Northern Coalfields Limited
- Vacancies: 1295
- Post Name: Apprentice
- Qualification: 8th, 10th and ITI Pass
- Mode of Application: Online
- Last Date of application: 20 December
For Reference: NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 for 1295 Posts: Notification (Out), How to Apply, Eligibility