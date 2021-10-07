Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 7 October - 10300+ Vacancies in Indian Railways, Banks, WCDC, CSIR and much more

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 7 October 2021 is available for you with 10300+ various government jobs including Graduate/Diploma Apprentice/Bank Clerk/Project Associate and others. Have a look all the details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 7 October 2021 have come up with lucrative 10300+ various government jobs including Graduate/Diploma Apprentice/Bank Clerk/Project Associate and others. These opportunities are released by leading organizations of the country including Indian Railway, Banks, Women and child development corporation (WCDC) Bihar, CSIR-Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (CSIR-TKDL) and much more.

Now you have golden chance to apply for these major jobs for which you are waiting for a log time. Have a look of Top 5 Govt Jobs released on 7 October 2021.



IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 7855 Vacancies

Today's major attractions is the Bank Clerk jobs for which online application process has been started today. If you are a bank job aspirants then you have golden chance to apply for 7855 Clerk posts. Yes, Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has started the online application process for the post of Clerk today i.e. on 07 October 2021.

More Details: IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 7855 Vacancies, Download IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification







East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for 2206 Apprentice Posts @rrcecr.gov.in

Another major jobs opportunity has been released by Indian Railway. Yes, the East Central Railway (ECR) of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Patna has released notification for more than 2000 Apprentices for various Divisions and Units. There are total of 2206 vacancies shall be filled for Divisions under the East Central Railway (ECR). You can apply for these jobs if you are 10th Pass with ITI Certificate.

More Details: East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for 2206 Apprentice Posts, Download East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification





WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2021 for 213 Counselor Posts @wdc.bih.nic.in

In another major recruitment drive, the Women and child development corporation (WCDC) Bihar has released notification for the 213 Counselor posts. Candidates having Graduate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification on or before 29 October 2021.

More Details: WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2021 for 213 Counselor Posts @wdc.bih.nic.in, Download WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2021 Notification







CSIR-TKDL Recruitment 2021 for 64 Project Associate Posts @csir.res.in

The CSIR-Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (CSIR-TKDL) Unit has issued notifications for Project Associate-I, Senior Project Associate and other Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 26 October 2021.

More Details: CSIR-TKDL Recruitment 2021, Download CSIR-TKDL Recruitment 2021Notification





SAMEER Recruitment 2021 for Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts @sameer.gov.in

Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) has invited applications for the 28 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 15 October 2021. If you are BE / B. Tech in Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Mechanical Engineering/Computer Engineering / Information Technology/Three years Diploma they you can apply for these jobs.

More Details: SAMEER Recruitment 2021 for Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts @sameer.gov.in, Download SAMEER Recruitment 2021Notification



