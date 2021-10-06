Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 213 Counselor Posts @wdc.bih.nic.in, Check Eligibility

Women and child development corporation (WCDC) Bihar has invited online application for the 213 Counselor posts on its official website. Check all details here.

Created On: Oct 6, 2021 14:56 IST
WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification : Women and child development corporation (WCDC) Bihar has invited online application for the 213 Counselor posts. Under its flagship program “Mukhyamantri Nari Shakti Yojna”, WCDC engages in creating awareness related to various acts & laws, mainstreaming gender concerns, providing institutional and legal support for enabling the needy women and children to develop to their full potential.  To achieve the same WCDC is going to establish counseling centers in circle police station/ police station for immediate relief& support to victims of gender based violence.


Out of 213 Posts, various category wise allocation of the posts are as, UR-84,EWS-21,BC- 26,EBC-38,SC-35, ST-03 and BC(women)-6.  Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 29 October 2021. 

Candidates having educational qualification including Bachelor  in Psychology/sociology with additional criteria/experience as mentioned in the notification can apply for WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2021. 

Candidates willing to apply for WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2021 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification :
Vacancy Notice No.03 /2021-22

Important Date for WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification :
Last Date for Submission of Application:  29 October 2021

Vacancy Details for WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification :
Counselors-213 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria for WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification :
Educational Qualification
Candidates must possess Bachelor in Psychology/sociology.
Minimum 2 years work experience with govt./non-govt. organization in relevant field.
Degree in law (BA LLB) will be given preference. 

Salary for WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification :
General Condition
Salary: 15000/ month.
EPF as per WCDC norms

Age Limit for WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification :
For UR/EWS/BC/EBC/BC (female) -40 years 
For SC/ST- 42 years 

WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification : PDF


How to Apply for WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2021 Job Notification :
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the 0fficial website web//www.wdc.bih.nic.in on or before 29 October 2021. 

