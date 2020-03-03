Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–03 March 2020: Apply for 2000+ SSA Punjab, Bihar Police, MIDHANI MDNL, GSI and DRDO-SSPL

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 03 March 2020 for 2000+ more than vacancies in DRDO-Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), Geological Survey of India (GSI), Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), Bihar Police and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Punjab Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

DRDO-Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL) has invited applications for the Junior Research Fellow (JRF) posts. Interested applicants can apply for DRDO-Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 15 March 2020.

DRDO-SSPL Recruitment 2020: 18 Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Posts

Geological Survey of India (GSI) has invited applications for the Ordinary Grade Driver posts. Interested applicants can apply for Geological Survey of India (GSI) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 29 March 2020.

Geological Survey of India Recruitment 2020: 21 Ordinary Grade Driver Posts

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), a mini-ratna category – 1 PSU under Ministry of Defence, has invited applications for the recruitment of Graduate Apprentices (GAT’s), Diploma Apprentices (TAT) and Trade Apprentice for 1 year Apprenticeship Training under the Apprenticeship Act – 1961. Eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 19, 20 and 21 March 2020.

MIDHANI MDNL Recruitment 2020, Walk in for 104 Apprentice Posts

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Steno Assistant Sub Inspector, against advertisement number 01/2020. Eligible candidates can apply, for Bihar Police Steno ASI Recruitment 2020, through online mode on BPSSC official website www.bpssc.bih.nic.in from 04 March to 30 March 2020.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 133 Steno Assistant Sub Inspector Posts @ bpssc.bih.nic.in

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Department of School Education Punjab, has published the recruitment notification for the post of Master/Mistress Cadre. A total of 2182 vacancies are available for various subjects including Maths, Science, Hindi, English, Social Science, and Punjabi language. SSA has invited online application for Master Cadre 2020 Recruitment. Eligible candidates can apply for SSA Punjab Master Recruitment 2020 on official website www.educationrecruitmentboard.com. SSA Master Registration will start from today i.e. 02 March 2020 and will continue till 18 March 2020.

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Punjab Recruitment 2020: 2182 Vacancies for Teacher Posts, Apply Online @educationrecruitmentboard.com