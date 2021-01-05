Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–05 January 2021: Apply for 7900+ HSSC, IGNTU, NEIST, JKSSB and APSC
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 05 January 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 05 January 2021 for more than 7900+ vacancies in Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) Amarkantak, North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU), Amarkantak
Post Name: Teaching Posts
Vacancies: 43
Last Date: 14 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST)
Post Name: Senior Project Associate, Project Associate-II, I & Other Posts
Vacancies: 77
Last Date: 22 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
Post Name: Junior Engineer and Other Posts
Vacancies: 92
Last Date: 18 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
Post Name: Agriculture Production & Farmer's Welfare and Other Posts
Vacancies: 458
Last Date: 14 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)
Post Name: Constable Posts
Vacancies: 7298
Last Date: 10 February 2021