Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–05 January 2021: Apply for 7900+ HSSC, IGNTU, NEIST, JKSSB and APSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 05 January 2021 for more than 7900+ vacancies in Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) Amarkantak, North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU), Amarkantak

Post Name: Teaching Posts

Vacancies: 43

Last Date: 14 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST)

Post Name: Senior Project Associate, Project Associate-II, I & Other Posts

Vacancies: 77

Last Date: 22 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Post Name: Junior Engineer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 92

Last Date: 18 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)

Post Name: Agriculture Production & Farmer's Welfare and Other Posts

Vacancies: 458

Last Date: 14 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)

Post Name: Constable Posts

Vacancies: 7298

Last Date: 10 February 2021