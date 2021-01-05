Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–05 January 2021: Apply for 7900+ HSSC, IGNTU, NEIST, JKSSB and APSC

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 05 January 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 05 January 2021 for more than 7900+ vacancies in Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) Amarkantak, North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU), Amarkantak

Post Name: Teaching Posts

Vacancies: 43

Last Date: 14 February 2021

4. Organization: North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST)

Post Name: Senior Project Associate, Project Associate-II, I & Other Posts

Vacancies: 77

Last Date: 22 January 2021

3. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Post Name: Junior Engineer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 92

Last Date: 18 January 2021

2. Organization: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)

Post Name: Agriculture Production & Farmer's Welfare and Other Posts

Vacancies: 458

Last Date: 14 February 2021

1. Organization: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)

Post Name: Constable Posts

Vacancies: 7298

Last Date: 10 February 2021

Job Summary
Last Date of SubmissionFeb 14, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Education Qual Secondary, Senior Secondary, Post Graduate, Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
