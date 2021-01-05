JKSSB Recruitment 2021: 458 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 15 Jan, Download Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services Recruitment 2021 Exam Notification @jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the District/Divisional/UT Cadre posts of various Departments under provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at jkssb.nic.in from 15 January to 14 February 2021.

Around 458 Vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts before the deadline. Before applying to the aforesaid posts, All candidates are advised to go through this recruitment notification article for details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 15 January 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 14 February 2021

JKSSB Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Agriculture Production & Farmer's Welfare: 165 Posts

Agriculture Production & Farmer's Welfare: 207 Posts

Skill Development: 86 Posts

JKSSB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Scale Stenographer: Graduate from a recognized University with 35 words per minute speed in typing and 65 words per minute speed in shorthand.

Draftsman(Soil Conservation): Two Years Draftsman Training Course Certificate from a recognized Institute.

Carpenter: ITI trained in the relevant trade.

Cameraman: 10+2 with Diploma in the relevant trade from a recognized Institute.

Agriculture Extension Assistant: B.Sc. Agriculture from a recognized University.

Steno Typist: Graduate from a recognized University with 35 words per minute speed in typing and 65 words per minute speed in shorthand writing and six months certificate course in Computer Application from a recognized Institute.

Tracer: 10+2 with Diploma in the relevant trade from a recognized Institute.

Film Operator: 10+2 with ITI Diploma in the relevant Trade.

Driver 2: Matric with valid Heavy Driving Licence issued by the Competent Authority.

Download JKSSB Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

JKSSB Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link - to active on 15 Jan

Official Website

How to apply for JKSSB Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at jkssb.nic.in from 15 January to 14 February 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.