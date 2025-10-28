APSC JDO Answer Key 2025 Out at apsc.nic.in, Download PDF Here

APSC JDO Answer Key 2025 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Answer Key for the posts of Junior Development Officer in the Planning Services under the Transformation and Development Department. The Commission conducted the screening test for these posts on October 26, 2025.

All such candidates who have appeared in the screening test for these posts can download the provisional Answer Keys available at the official website of APSC- website www.apsc.nic.in. The answer key download link is also available in this article.

APSC JDO Answer Key 2025 Download

Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the APSC JDO Answer Key 2025 for General Studies subjects from the official website. Alternatively the provisional answer key can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-