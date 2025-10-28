APSC JDO Answer Key 2025 Out at apsc.nic.in, Download PDF Here

APSC JDO Answer Key 2025 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Answer Key for the posts of Junior Development Officer in the Planning Services under the Transformation and Development Department. The Commission conducted the screening test for these posts on October 26, 2025.
All such candidates who have appeared in the screening test for these posts can download the provisional Answer Keys available at the official website of APSC- website www.apsc.nic.in. The answer key download link is also available in this article.
APSC JDO Answer Key 2025 Download
Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the APSC JDO Answer Key 2025 for General Studies subjects from the official website. Alternatively the provisional answer key can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|APSC JDO Answer Key 2025
|Download Link
How to Download APSC Answer Key 2025?
You can download the Answer key pdf after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website of APSC i.e. apsc.nic.in.
- Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.
- Click on the link -"Provisional Answer Key of OMR based (MCQ) Screening Test for the post of Junior Development Officer in the Planning Services under Transformation and Development Department ” given on the Home Page.
- You will get the APSC Answer Key 2025 notification in a new window.
- You should take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.
APSC JDO Answer Key 2025 Raise Objection
Candidates can raise their objections, if any, against the provisional answer key in online mode through the official website.You can submit the correct answer as per your opinion along with supporting documents/papers etc. to substantiate the claim in the link provided in the official website. The last date to raise objections against the answer key is October 29, 2025.
