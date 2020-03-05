Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–05 March 2020: Apply for 900+ BEL, DTE Assam, SIRD Manipur, UPRVUNL and Karnataka Forest Department

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 05 March 2020 for 900+ more than vacancies in Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam, State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD) Manipur, Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) and Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for Project Engineer-I posts. Interested candidates can apply for Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 14 March 2020.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 55 Project Engineer-I Posts

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam has invited applications for the Grade-IV and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 20 March 2020.

DTE Assam Recruitment 2020 Notification Out: Apply Online for 105 Grade-IV and Other Posts

State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD), Manipur has invited applications for the Lecturer, Section Officer, OA–cum-Computer Operator and LDC posts. Interested applicants can apply for State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 31 March 2020.

SIRD, Manipur Recruitment 2020, Apply for 81 Lecturer, Section Officer, OA–cum-Computer Operator and LDC Posts

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer, Accounts Officer, Assistant Review Officer, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist and Technician Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the through official website from 07 March to 06 April 2020.

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 353 AE, Technician & Other Posts @uprvunl.org

Karnataka Forest Department has invited applications for the recruitment of Forest Guard Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format from 16 March to 15 April 2020.

Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 339 Forest Guard Posts @ kfdrecruitment.in