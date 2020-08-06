Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–06 August 2020: Apply for 7000+ JKPSC, Haryana Post Office, DME Assam, IBPS and ONGC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 06 August 2020 for 7000+ more than vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), Haryana Post Office, Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam
Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts
Vacancies: 150
Last Date: 17 August 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Haryana Post Office
Post Name: Haryana Post Office
Vacancies: 608
Last Date: 12 August 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC)
Post Name: Medical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 900
Last Date: 09 September 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
Post Name: PO/MT Posts
Vacancies: 1417
Last Date: 26 August 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC)
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 4182
Last Date: 17 August 2020