Haryana Post Office Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 600+ Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts @www.appost.in

Haryana Post Office Recruitment 2020: Haryana Postal Circle, India Posts has published the recruitment notification for Gramin Dak Sevek (GDS) Posts including Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak.

A total of 608 vacancies are available in various district of Haryana i.e. such as Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonepat, Rohtak, Kurukshetra, Hissar, Karnal, Bhiwani and Ambala. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Haryana Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 on India Post Website appost.in from 08 June to 07 July 2020.

Haryana Circle GDS Important Dates

Starting date of Registration and fee payment: 08 June 2020

Last date of registration and fee payment: 07 July 2020

Haryana Circle GDS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Haryana – 608 Posts

UR 276

EWS - 60

OBC - 147

PWD-A - 5

PWD-B - 6

PWD-C - 7

PWD-DE - 1

SC - 106

India Post GDS Salary:

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.12,000/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 10,000/-

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.14,500/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 12,000/-

Haryana Circle GDS Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

10th passed with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects)

The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th Class

The candidates for all approved categories of GDS will be required to furnish Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any Computer Training Institute run by Central Government/State Government /Universities /Boards / Private Institutions Organizations.

Haryana Circle GDS Age Limit:

18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norms. No age relaxation for EWS Category)

Haryana Circle GDS Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit List.

How to Apply for Haryana Circle GDS Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Haryana Postal Circle GDS Post through online mode from 08 June to 07 July 2020.

Haryana Circle GDS Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link

