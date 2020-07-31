JKPSC Recruitment 2020 for 900 Medical Officer Posts, Apply Online for JKPSC MO @jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC Recruitment 2020: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released a notification for the post of Medical Officer (MO). JKPSC MO Application Form together with instructions for filling up the Application Forms will be available at the website of the Commission i.e.jkpsc.nic.in from 05 August 2020. Last date for filing of online Application complete in all respects along with the requisite fee (online mode only) is 09 September 2020.

A total of 900 vacancies are available under Health & Family Welfare Department for MO Posts.The candidates who are domiciled in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir possessing the prescribed academic/professional qualifications can apply for JKSSB MO Recruitment 2020.

Important Dates

Opening date of online application submission - 05 August 2020 at 10 AM

Last date for submission of online application - 09 September 2020

The tentative date of examination (Written Test) - 01 November 2020

JKPSC Vacancy Details

Medical Officer – 900 Posts

Salary:

Rs.52700-166700 (Level 9)

Eligibility Criteria for JKPSC Medical Officer (MO) Posts

Educational Qualification:

MBBS or Possession of recognized Graduate Medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or part-II of the 3rd Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of education qualification included in part-II of the 3rd Schedule should fulfill the conditions stipulated in sub-section (3) of section (13) of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956

Registration of Medical Council of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir/Medical Council of India is pre-requisite for the eligibility of the candidate.

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norms)

Selection Process for JKPSC Medical Officer (MO) Posts

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in objective type written test only which shall be of NEET (PG) standard as far as practicable. The Examination will be held in Srinagar and Jammu centres

How to apply for JKPSC MO Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 05 August to 04 September 2020.

JKPSC MO Recruitment Notification

JKPSC MO Online Application Link - to active on 5 August