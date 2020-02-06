Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–06 February 2020: Apply for 7000+ Vacancies in BTSC Bihar, KPSC, IIT Gandhinagar, MOIL Ltd and Chandigarh Administration

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 06 February 2020 for 7000+ more than vacancies in Chandigarh Administration, MOIL Ltd, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar, Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Chandigarh Administration has invited applications for the Bal Sevikas and Helper posts. Applicants who have not applied yet for Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2020 can submit their offline applications on or before 24 February 2020.

Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2020: 30 Bal Sevikas and Helper Posts

MOIL Limited has invited applications for the Chief Manager, Senior Manager and other posts. Applicants who have not applied yet for MOIL Limited Recruitment 2020 can submit their offline applications on or before 18 February 2020.

MOIL Ltd Recruitment 2020: 22 Chief Manager, Senior Manager and Other Posts

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar has invited applications for the Deputy Librarian, Assistant Librarian and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 05 March 2020.

IIT Gandhinagar Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 29 Deputy Librarian, Assistant Librarian and Other Posts

Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant in its different departments. Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the prescribed format on or before 6 March 2020.

KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020: 1112 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @kpsc.kar.nic.in

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has re-opened the recruitment process for the post of Junior Engineer, against advertisement number 01/2019. Candidates can apply online for BTSC Recruitment 2020 on official website www.btsc.bih.nic.in or http://pariksha.nic.in. BTSC JE Online Application Link has been activated, today i.e. on 06 February 2020. The last date for BTSC JE Registration 2020 is 17 February 2020.

BTSC Bihar Jr Engineer Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 6379 Junior Engineer Posts @pariksha.nic.in