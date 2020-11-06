Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–06 November 2020: Apply for 9000+ Kolkata City NUHM Society, GPSC, CSL, RITES and IBPS

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 06 November 2020 for more than 9000+ vacancies in Kolkata City NUHM Society, Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), RITES Ltd. and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL)

Post Name: Manager and Other Posts

Vacancies: 28

Last Date: 25 November 2020

4. Organization: Kolkata City NUHM Society

Post Name: Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 101

Last Date: 11 November 2020

3. Organization: Rites Limited

Post Name: Engineer Posts

Vacancies: 170

Last Date: 26 November 2020

2. Organization: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)

Post Name: Radiologist and Other Posts

Vacancies: 1203

Last Date: 01 December 2020

1. Organization: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post Name: Office Assistant & Officer Posts

Vacancies: 8424

Last Date: 09 November 2020