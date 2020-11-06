Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–06 November 2020: Apply for 9000+ Kolkata City NUHM Society, GPSC, CSL, RITES and IBPS

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 06 November 2020 for more than 9000+ vacancies in Kolkata City NUHM Society, Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), RITES Ltd. and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL)
Post Name: Manager and Other Posts
Vacancies: 28
Last Date: 25 November 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Kolkata City NUHM Society
Post Name: Medical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 101
Last Date: 11 November 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Rites Limited
Post Name: Engineer Posts
Vacancies: 170
Last Date: 26 November 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)
Post Name: Radiologist and Other Posts
Vacancies: 1203
Last Date: 01 December 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
Post Name: Office Assistant & Officer Posts
Vacancies: 8424
Last Date: 09 November 2020