Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–07 October 2020: Apply for 1700+ UPPCL, GNDU, DMHO Krishna, Maharashtra Postal Circle and NIIST

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 07 October 2020 for 1700+ more than vacancies in Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) Amritsar, District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) Krishna, Maharashtra Postal Circle and CSIR – National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) of Agriculture & Technology (SVPUAT) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar
Post Name: Director, Dy Director, Faculty Member, Post Doctoral & Research Fellow Posts
Vacancies: 50
Last Date: 26 October 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: CSIR – National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST)
Post Name: Project Associate, Technical Assistant and Other Posts
Vacancies: 50
Last Date: 19 October 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL)
Post Name: Accounts Clerk Posts
Vacancies: 102
Last Date: 27 October 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO), Krishna
Post Name: Staff Nurse, OT Technician, MO, Social worker & Other Posts
Vacancies: 170
Last Date: 10 October 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Maharashtra Postal Circle
Post Name: Postman, MTS & Mailguard Posts
Vacancies: 1371
Last Date: 03 November 2020