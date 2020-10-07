Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–07 October 2020: Apply for 1700+ UPPCL, GNDU, DMHO Krishna, Maharashtra Postal Circle and NIIST

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 07 October 2020 for 1700+ more than vacancies in Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) Amritsar, District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) Krishna, Maharashtra Postal Circle and CSIR – National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) of Agriculture & Technology (SVPUAT) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar

Post Name: Director, Dy Director, Faculty Member, Post Doctoral & Research Fellow Posts

Vacancies: 50

Last Date: 26 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: CSIR – National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST)

Post Name: Project Associate, Technical Assistant and Other Posts

Vacancies: 50

Last Date: 19 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL)

Post Name: Accounts Clerk Posts

Vacancies: 102

Last Date: 27 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO), Krishna

Post Name: Staff Nurse, OT Technician, MO, Social worker & Other Posts

Vacancies: 170

Last Date: 10 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Maharashtra Postal Circle

Post Name: Postman, MTS & Mailguard Posts

Vacancies: 1371

Last Date: 03 November 2020