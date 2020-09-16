UPPCL Accounts Clerk Recruitment 2020: 102 Vacancies Notified, Online Application begins from 6 October onwards

UPPCL Accounts Clerk Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Accounts Clerk (Lekha Lipik). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode @upenergy.in.

UPPCL Accounts Clerk Recruitment 2020 Online Applications to start from 6 October 2020 and continue till 27 October 2020. Around 102 Vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment process. Candidates can check important dates, educational qualification, experience and other details here by scrolling down.

Important Dates:

Online Application Dates: 6 to 27 October 2020

Last date for submitting online application fee through online mode: 6 to 27 October 2020

Last date for submitting online application fee through Challan: 6 to 27 October 2020

CBT Date: Tentatively November 2020

UPPCL Accounts Clerk Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Accounts Clerk-102 Posts

UPPCL Accounts Clerk Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Bachelor Degree in Commerce (B.Com) from the any Recognized University of India along with typing speed of 30 wpm.

UPPCL Accounts Clerk Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserve category candidates as per govt. Norms)

UPPCL Accounts Clerk Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Pay Matrix Level -04 Pay Scale Rs. 27,200- Rs. 86,100 and other allowances

UPPCL Accounts Clerk Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and typing test.

Download UPPCL Accounts Clerk Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply UPPCL Accounts Clerk Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online from 6 to 27 October 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

UPPCL Accounts Clerk Recruitment 2020 Application Fee