Maharashtra Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: 1371 Vacancies for Postman, MTS and Mailguard Posts, Apply Online @maharashtrapost.gov.in

Maharashtra Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: Maharashtra Postal Circle (Maharashtra Post Office) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Postman (PM)/ Mail Guard (MG) and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). Eligible candidates can apply for the post. Online Applications are invited for Maharashtra Post Office Jobs on https://dopmah2O.onlineapplicationform.org/MHPOST/ from the eligible applicants to fill up the said posts. Eligible and interested candidates can submit register for the posts from 05 October to 03 November 2020.

A total of 1371 vacancies are available out of which 1029 for Postman Post, 15 for Mailguard and 327 for MTS Posts. Maharashtra Postal Circle Recruitment across various districts of the state.

More details on India Post Recruitment for 1371 Vacancies in Maharashtra Postal Circle are given below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 05 October 2020

Last Date of Application - 03 November 2020

Maharashtra Postal Circle Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1371

Postman - 1029 Posts

Mail Guard - 15 Posts

MTS (Administrative Officer)- 32 Posts

MTS (Sub Ordinate Office) - 295 Posts

District-wise Vacancy

Salary:

Postman/Mail Guard : Pay Matrix ( Civilian Employees), Pay LeveF3 (Rs. 21,700-69,100)

Multi Tasking Staff : Pay Matrix (Civilian Employees), Pay LeveFl (Rs. 18,000-56,900)

Eligibility Criteria for Postman, MTS and Mailguard Posts

Educational Qualification:

Postman and Mail Guard - 12th standard pass from a recognized Board. For selection in Maharashtra State, the Applicant should have studied and passed Marathi language atleast upto 10th standard and for selection in Goa State, the Applicant should have studied and passed Konkani or Marathi language atleast upto 10th standard. Knowledge of working on Computer. The candidate will have to qualify Paper III (Skill Test of Data Entry on computer)

MTS - 10th standard pass from a recognized Board.For selection in Maharashtra State, the Applicant should have studied and passed Marathi language atleast upto 10th standard and for selection in Goa State, the Applicant should have studied and passed Konkani or Marathi language atleast upto 10th standard. Knowledge of working on Computer. The candidate will have to qualify Paper III (Skill Test of Data Entry on computer)

Selection Process for Postman, MTS and Mailguard Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test

How to Apply for Maharashtra Postal Circle Postman, MTS and Mailguard Posts

The process of filling online application for the examination consists of two parts:

Basic Registration - To register First time, click on "New User" on https: //dopmah20.onlineapDlicationform.oro/MHPOST and fill details after reading the instructions

Detailed Registration - This is for submitting further details such as Posts applying for, Personal Details, Educational qualification and other details. Also for uploading recent Photo, Signature, other requisite Documents in prescribed file format and for making payment of applicable fee

Maharashtra Postal Circle Recruitment Notification PDF



Application and Exam Fee: