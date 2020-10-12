Study at Home
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–12 October 2020: Apply for 2800+ CCL, RML, IOCL, UKPSC and MP Vyapam

You can check these today's Top 5 Government jobs 2020 declared by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Top 5 Government Jobs Declared today i.e. 12 October 2020 are better opportunities for you with different Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Oct 12, 2020 16:32 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–12 October 2020
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–12 October 2020

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 12 October 2020 for 2800+ more than vacancies in Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) and Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) (MP Vyapam) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML)

Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 33

Last Date: 16 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

Post Name: Junior Engineering Assistant/Junior Technical Assistant and Junior Quality Control Analyst Posts

Vacancies: 57

Last Date: 07 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Central Coalfields Limited (CCL)

Post Name: Junior Overman Posts

Vacancies: 75

Last Date: 11 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)

Post Name: Lecturer Posts

Vacancies: 571

Last Date: 01 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) (MP Vyapam)

Post Name: MPPEB Group-5 Posts

Vacancies: 2150

Last Date: 24 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

