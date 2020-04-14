Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–14 April 2020: Apply for 400+ AIIMS Raebareli, ICCR, BPSC, MPSPPC and HECL

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 14 April 2020 for 400+ more than vacancies in All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raebareli (AIIMS Raebareli), Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), M. P. State Policy & Planning Commission (MPSPPC) and Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited (HECL) Ranchi Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raebareli (AIIMS Raebareli) has extended the last date of submission of Hard Copy of recruitment application for the recruitment to the posts of Professor, Additional Professor and other posts. All such candidates willing to apply for Professor, Additional Professor and other posts can check the latest short notification on the official website of AIIMS Rewbrali-@aiimsrbl.edu.in. Short Notification says," In view of the present circumstances owing to COVID-19 outbreak, the last date for receipt of hard copies of application of candidates already applied for the post of Professor, Additional Professor and other vide advertisement No.AIIMS/Rbl/Admin/Faculty/2020/01/ Dt. 08 March 2020 is extended up to 22 April 2020.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2020: Last Date Extended for Submission for 158 Professor and Other Posts, Apply @aiimsrbl.edu.in

Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has announced a recruitment drive for filling Assistant Programme Officer Vacancies; Read official notification and apply on before 30 April 2020.

ICCR Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 32 Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Programme Officer and Other Posts @iccr.gov.in

BPSC 31st Bihar Judicial Judicial Services Exam 2020 Online Registration Date has been extended by Bihar Public Service Commission. Bihar Public Service Commission has released a revised schedule of BPSC Recruitment 2020. According to which, the commission will end the online registration process for BPSC 31st Bihar Judicial Service Exam 2020 on 5 May 2020 and the online application window will conclude on 22 May 2020.

BPSC 31st Bihar Judicial Service Exam 2020: Apply Online for 221 Posts @bpsc.gov.in by 22 May

M.P. State Policy & Planning Commission (MPSPPC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Consultant in its different departments under its Project Monitoring Unit (PMU). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 16 April 2020.

MPSPPC Recruitment 2020: 31 Vacancies Notified for Consultant Psts, Apply Online by 16 April

Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited (HECL), Ranchi has invited applications for the General Medical Officer (GDMO) and Staff Nurse posts. Eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 05 and 06 May 2020.