BPSC 31st Bihar Judicial Service Exam 2020: Apply Online for 221 Posts @bpsc.gov.in by 22 May

BPSC 31st Bihar Judicial Service Exam 2020: BPSC 31st Bihar Judicial Judicial Services Exam 2020 Online Registration Date has been extended by Bihar Public Service Commission. Bihar Public Service Commission has released a revised schedule of BPSC Recruitment 2020. According to which, the commission will end the online registration process for BPSC 31st Bihar Judicial Service Exam 2020 on 5 May 2020 and the online application window will conclude on 22 May 2020.

A total of 221 Vacancies will be recruited in Bihar Judicial Services through this recruitment process. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts before the closure of the application. Candidates can refer to the important dates, eligibility, experience and other details here by scrolling down.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of the online application date: 5 May 2020

Last Date for Submission of Application Form: 22 May 2020

Last Date for Submission of Application Fee: 12 May 2020

BPSC 31st Bihar Judicial Service Exam 2020 Vacancy Details

Total number of vacancies - 221 Posts

BPSC 31st Bihar Judicial Service Exam 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have an LLB or equivalent degree from a recognized institute by the Bar Council of India.

BPSC 31st Bihar Judicial Service Exam 2020 Age Limit - 22 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

BPSC 31st Bihar Judicial Service Exam 2020 Official Notification PDF

Revised Schedule

Official Website

Online Application Link

BPSC 31st Bihar Judicial Service Exam 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 22 May 2020. Candidates can refer to the provided links for reference.

BPSC 31st Bihar Judicial Service Exam 2020 Application Fee