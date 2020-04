MPSPPC Recruitment 2020: 31 Vacancies Notified for Consultant Posts, Apply Online by 16 April

MPSPPC Recruitment 2020: M. P. State Policy & Planning Commission (MPSPPC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Consultant in its different departments under its Project Monitoring Unit (PMU). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 16 April 2020.

Important Dates

Starting date of online application for MPSPPC Recruitment 2020: 12 March 2020

Last date for online application for MPSPPC Recruitment 2020: 16 April 2020

MPSPPC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Principal Consultant - 1 Post

Senior Consultant - 10 Posts

Consultant - 20 Posts

MPSPPC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Principal Consultant - Graduate in Engineering/Public Administration/Public Policy/Economics/Statistics/Financc/DataAnalysis/IT/GIS/ Management/Agriculture/

Environment /Forestry/ Rural Development/Social work.

Senior Consultant - Graduate in Engineering. /Public Administration/Public Policy/Economics Statistics/Finance Data Analysis/lT/GIS/Management/Agriculture Environment /Forestry/ Rural Development/SociaI work.

Consultant - Graduate in Engineering/public Administration/public; Policy/Economics/Statistics/Finance/Data Analysis/lT/GIS/ Management/Agriculture/ Environment TForestryi Rura DevelopmenVSocial work. (Minimum requirement)

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

MPSPPC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Principal Consultant - 55 years

Senior Consultant - 45 years

Consultant - 40 years

MPSPPC Recruitment 2020 Remuneration

Principal Consultant - Rs. 24 Lacs (Annual CTC)

Senior Consultant - Rs. 18 Lacs (Annual CTC)

Consultant -Rs. 12 Lacs (Annual CTC)

MPSPPC Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 16 April 2020. Candidates can check the reference links for more details.

