Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–15 July 2021: Apply for 2200+ Nashik Municipal Corporation, UPPRPB, OPSC, IITM Pune and CDAC Noida

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 15 July 2021 for more than 2200+ vacancies in Nashik Municipal Corporation, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) Pune and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) Noida
Post Name: Project Manager and Project Engineer Posts
Vacancies: 67
Last Date: 27 July 2021
4. Organization: Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) Pune
Post Name: Project Scientist, Project Manager & Other Posts
Vacancies: 156
Last Date: 01 August 2021
3. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
Post Name: Associate Professor Posts
Vacancies: 320
Last Date: 23 August 2021
2. Organization: Nashik Municipal Corporation
Post Name: Medical Officer, Hospital Manager, Staff Nurse & Other Posts
Vacancies: 346
Walk-in-interview Date: 22, 23, 26 and 27 July 2021
1. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)
Post Name: Clerk, PSI & Other Posts
Vacancies: 1329
Last Date: 22 July 2021