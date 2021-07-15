Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–15 July 2021: Apply for 2200+ Nashik Municipal Corporation, UPPRPB, OPSC, IITM Pune and CDAC Noida

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 15 July 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Jul 15, 2021 14:23 IST
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 15 July 2021 for more than 2200+ vacancies in Nashik Municipal Corporation, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) Pune and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) Noida

Post Name: Project Manager and Project Engineer Posts

Vacancies: 67

Last Date: 27 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) Pune

Post Name: Project Scientist, Project Manager & Other Posts

Vacancies: 156

Last Date: 01 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Associate Professor Posts

Vacancies: 320

Last Date: 23 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Nashik Municipal Corporation

Post Name: Medical Officer, Hospital Manager, Staff Nurse & Other Posts

Vacancies: 346

Walk-in-interview Date: 22, 23, 26 and 27 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)

Post Name: Clerk, PSI & Other Posts

Vacancies: 1329

Last Date: 22 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

