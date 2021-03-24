JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: 25th March 2021 - To meet our finalists, click here.

UPPRPB UP Police ASI Recruitment 2021 for 1329 Clerk, PSI Confidential and ASI Accounts Posts, Apply Online @uppbpb.gov.in from 1 May

Created On: Mar 24, 2021 11:00 IST
UP Police ASI Recruitment 2021
UP Police ASI Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) -2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UP Recruitment 2021 from 01 May on official website - uppbpb.gov.in. The last date for UP Police ASI Registration is 31 May 2021.

A total of 1329 vacancies are available of which 624 are for UP Police Clerk, 358 for UP Police Accounts and 295 for Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential).

More details on UP Police ASI 2021 such as educational qualification,age limit, vacancy break-up, salary, selection process, application process are given below:

UP Police ASI Notification

UP Police ASI Important Dates

Events Important Dates
Starting Date of Online Application 01 May 2021
Last Date of Online Registration and Application Submission 31 May 2021
Last Date of Fee Submission 31 May 2021

UP Police ASI Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1329

Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential) -  295 Posts

UR - 121

EWS - 29

OBC - 79

SC - 61

ST - 5

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) - 624 Posts

UR - 251

EWS - 62

OBC - 168

SC - 131

ST - 12

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) - 358 Posts

UR - 145

EWS - 35

OBC - 96

SC - 7

UP Police ASI  Salary

  1. Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) - Band 5200-20200 and Grade Pay Rs. 2800
  2. Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential) - Band 9300-34800 and Grade Pay Rs. 4200

Eligibility Criteria for UP Police ASI Posts

Educational Qualification

  1. Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) - Bachelor Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University. Hindi Typing Speed of 25 WPM & English Typing 30 WPM and O Level Exam Passed.
  2. Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) - Graduation in Accounts or Commerce. Hindi typing speed of 15 wpm and o level passed
  3. Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential) - Bachelor Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University. Hindi Typing  Speed of 25 WPM & English Typing 30 WPM. Should be able to type 8- wpm in Stenographer Hindi. O Level Exam Passed.

UP Police ASI Age Limit:

21 to 28 Years

UP Police ASI Physical Eligibility:

Category

Gender

Height

Chest

Running

GEN/OBC/SC

Male

163 CMS

79-84

4.8 KM Running in 28 Minutes

ST

Male

156 CMS

77-82

4.8 KM Running in 28 Minutes

GEN/OBC/SC

Female

150 CMS

NA

2.4 KM Running in 16 Minutes

ST

Female

145 CMS

NA

2.4 KM Running in 16 Minutes

Selection Process for UP Police ASI

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online written exam, Document Verification & PST, Computer Typing and Stenography Test, Final Merit List, Medical Test and Personality Test.

UP Police ASI Exam Pattern

Subject

Marks

General Hindi/ Computer Knowledge

100

GK/Current Affairs

100

Numerical and Mental Ability

100

Mental Aptitude Test/Logical Exam

100

UP Police ASI Exam Qualifying Marks

  1. Each subject - 35%
  2. Total - 40%

How to Apply for UP Police ASI  Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply online on uppbpb.gov.in from 01 May to 30 May 2021.

Application Fee:

  1. General / OBC - Rs. 400/-
  2. SC / ST - Rs. 400/-
  3. All Category Female - Rs. 400/-

FAQ

What is UPPERB ASI Exam Date ?

The exam date shall be announced in due course

What is the age limit of UP Police ASI Posts ?

21 to 28 Years

What is UP Police ASI Clerk Salary ?

Band 5200-20200 and Grade Pay Rs. 2800

What is the last date for UP Police ASI Police Registration ?

31 May 2021

What is the starting date of UP Police ASI Application ?

01 May 2021
