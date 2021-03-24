UPPRPB UP Police ASI Recruitment 2021 for 1329 Clerk, PSI Confidential and ASI Accounts Posts, Apply Online @uppbpb.gov.in from 1 May
Download UPPRPB ASI Notification and Check educational qualification,age limit, vacancy break-up, salary, selection process, application process. Check
UP Police ASI Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) -2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UP Recruitment 2021 from 01 May on official website - uppbpb.gov.in. The last date for UP Police ASI Registration is 31 May 2021.
A total of 1329 vacancies are available of which 624 are for UP Police Clerk, 358 for UP Police Accounts and 295 for Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential).
More details on UP Police ASI 2021 such as educational qualification,age limit, vacancy break-up, salary, selection process, application process are given below:
UP Police ASI Important Dates
|Events
|Important Dates
|Starting Date of Online Application
|01 May 2021
|Last Date of Online Registration and Application Submission
|31 May 2021
|Last Date of Fee Submission
|31 May 2021
UP Police ASI Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 1329
Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential) - 295 Posts
UR - 121
EWS - 29
OBC - 79
SC - 61
ST - 5
Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) - 624 Posts
UR - 251
EWS - 62
OBC - 168
SC - 131
ST - 12
Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) - 358 Posts
UR - 145
EWS - 35
OBC - 96
SC - 7
UP Police ASI Salary
- Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) - Band 5200-20200 and Grade Pay Rs. 2800
- Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential) - Band 9300-34800 and Grade Pay Rs. 4200
Eligibility Criteria for UP Police ASI Posts
Educational Qualification
- Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) - Bachelor Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University. Hindi Typing Speed of 25 WPM & English Typing 30 WPM and O Level Exam Passed.
- Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) - Graduation in Accounts or Commerce. Hindi typing speed of 15 wpm and o level passed
- Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential) - Bachelor Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University. Hindi Typing Speed of 25 WPM & English Typing 30 WPM. Should be able to type 8- wpm in Stenographer Hindi. O Level Exam Passed.
UP Police ASI Age Limit:
21 to 28 Years
UP Police ASI Physical Eligibility:
|
Category
|
Gender
|
Height
|
Chest
|
Running
|
GEN/OBC/SC
|
Male
|
163 CMS
|
79-84
|
4.8 KM Running in 28 Minutes
|
ST
|
Male
|
156 CMS
|
77-82
|
4.8 KM Running in 28 Minutes
|
GEN/OBC/SC
|
Female
|
150 CMS
|
NA
|
2.4 KM Running in 16 Minutes
|
ST
|
Female
|
145 CMS
|
NA
|
2.4 KM Running in 16 Minutes
Selection Process for UP Police ASI
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online written exam, Document Verification & PST, Computer Typing and Stenography Test, Final Merit List, Medical Test and Personality Test.
UP Police ASI Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
Marks
|
General Hindi/ Computer Knowledge
|
100
|
GK/Current Affairs
|
100
|
Numerical and Mental Ability
|
100
|
Mental Aptitude Test/Logical Exam
|
100
UP Police ASI Exam Qualifying Marks
- Each subject - 35%
- Total - 40%
How to Apply for UP Police ASI Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidates can apply online on uppbpb.gov.in from 01 May to 30 May 2021.
Application Fee:
- General / OBC - Rs. 400/-
- SC / ST - Rs. 400/-
- All Category Female - Rs. 400/-