UPPRPB UP Police ASI Recruitment 2021 for 1329 Clerk, PSI Confidential and ASI Accounts Posts, Apply Online @uppbpb.gov.in from 1 May

UP Police ASI Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) -2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UP Recruitment 2021 from 01 May on official website - uppbpb.gov.in. The last date for UP Police ASI Registration is 31 May 2021.

A total of 1329 vacancies are available of which 624 are for UP Police Clerk, 358 for UP Police Accounts and 295 for Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential).

More details on UP Police ASI 2021 such as educational qualification,age limit, vacancy break-up, salary, selection process, application process are given below:

UP Police ASI Notification

UP Police ASI Important Dates



Events Important Dates Starting Date of Online Application 01 May 2021 Last Date of Online Registration and Application Submission 31 May 2021 Last Date of Fee Submission 31 May 2021

UP Police ASI Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1329



Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential) - 295 Posts



UR - 121

EWS - 29

OBC - 79

SC - 61

ST - 5

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) - 624 Posts

UR - 251

EWS - 62

OBC - 168

SC - 131

ST - 12

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) - 358 Posts

UR - 145

EWS - 35

OBC - 96

SC - 7

UP Police ASI Salary

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) - Band 5200-20200 and Grade Pay Rs. 2800 Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential) - Band 9300-34800 and Grade Pay Rs. 4200

Eligibility Criteria for UP Police ASI Posts

Educational Qualification

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) - Bachelor Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University. Hindi Typing Speed of 25 WPM & English Typing 30 WPM and O Level Exam Passed. Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) - Graduation in Accounts or Commerce. Hindi typing speed of 15 wpm and o level passed Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential) - Bachelor Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University. Hindi Typing Speed of 25 WPM & English Typing 30 WPM. Should be able to type 8- wpm in Stenographer Hindi. O Level Exam Passed.

UP Police ASI Age Limit:

21 to 28 Years

UP Police ASI Physical Eligibility:

Category Gender Height Chest Running GEN/OBC/SC Male 163 CMS 79-84 4.8 KM Running in 28 Minutes ST Male 156 CMS 77-82 4.8 KM Running in 28 Minutes GEN/OBC/SC Female 150 CMS NA 2.4 KM Running in 16 Minutes ST Female 145 CMS NA 2.4 KM Running in 16 Minutes

Selection Process for UP Police ASI

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online written exam, Document Verification & PST, Computer Typing and Stenography Test, Final Merit List, Medical Test and Personality Test.

UP Police ASI Exam Pattern

Subject Marks General Hindi/ Computer Knowledge 100 GK/Current Affairs 100 Numerical and Mental Ability 100 Mental Aptitude Test/Logical Exam 100

UP Police ASI Exam Qualifying Marks

Each subject - 35% Total - 40%

How to Apply for UP Police ASI Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply online on uppbpb.gov.in from 01 May to 30 May 2021.

Application Fee: