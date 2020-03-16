Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–16 March 2020: Apply for 900+ NCL, GRSE, UPSC, RPCAU and HECL

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 16 March 2020 for 900+ more than vacancies in Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited (HECL), Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSEL), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University (RPCAU) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited (HECL) has invited applications for Apprentice (Graduate Trainee and Diploma Trainee). Eligible candidates can apply to the post through offline mode from 14 March to 31 March 2020.

HECL Recruitment 2020, 169 Vacancies for Graduate and Diploma Trainee Posts

Northern Coalfields Limited is seeking a job opportunity for the candidates holding 10th qualification. The Northern Coalfields Limited is hiring candidates for the post of Dragline Operator (Trainee), Dozer Operator (Trainee), Grader Operator (Trainee), Dumper Operator (Trainee), Shovel Operator (Trainee), Pay Loader Operator (Trainee), Crane Operator (Trainee) and Drill Operator (Trainee) for its well equipped 10 highly mechanized open cast mines situated in Singrauli District of Madhya Pradesh and Sonebhadra District of Uttar Pradesh. The online application for NCL Operator Trainee Recruitment 2020 will start from 16 March to 30 March 2020.

Northern Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2020: 307 Vacancies for Operator Trainee Posts, 10th pass can apply

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSEL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in various departments. Interested candidates can apply to the post of GRSE Limited Apprentice 2020 on or before 21 March 2020.

GRSE Limited Apprentice 2020 Notification: 226 Vacancies, Apply online by 21 March

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the Assistant Engineer, Deputy Director and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 02 April 2020.

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Apply Online for 85 Assistant Engineer, Deputy Director and Other Posts

Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University (RPCAU) is seeking a job for the post of KVK in different departments. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 17 April 2020.

RPCAU Recruitment 2020: 143 Vacancies Notified for KVK Posts, Apply Online @rpcau.ac.in