HECL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 169 Graduate and Diploma Trainee Posts @hecltd.com

HECL Recruitment 2020: Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited (HECL) has invited applications for Apprentice (Graduate Trainee and Diploma Trainee). Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website www.hecltd.com from 14 March to 31 March 2020.

Important Dates:

Starting Date for Submitting Online Application: 14 March 2020

Last date for Submitting Online Application: 31 March 2020 upto 5:00 pm

Expected date of publication of first merit list – 16 April 2020

Counselling date for first merit list (Graduate):27 April 2020

Counselling date for first merit list [Technician (Diploma)] - 28 April 2020

Date of reporting of selected candidates based on first merit list [(both Graduate) & Technician (Diploma)] at HTI 10.00 AM – 06 May 2020

Expected date of publication of second merit list - 13 May 2020

Counselling date for second merit list (Graduate)- 21 May 2020

Counselling date for second merit list [Technician (Diploma)] - 22 May 2020

Date of reporting of selected candidates based on second merit list [(both Graduate) & Technician (Diploma)] at HTI 10.00 AM - 30 May 2020

Date of publication of Open Round Counseling (if seats will remain vacant)- 06 June 2020

Date of Open Round Counselling for Graduate - 15 June 2020

Date of Open Round Counselling for Technician (Diploma)- 16 June 2020

Date of reporting of selected candidates based on Open Round Counselling [(both Graduate) & Technician (Diploma)] at HTI 10.00am - 24 June 2020

HECL Vacancy Details

Graduate Trainee - 116 Posts

Civil Engineering - 6

Computer Science / Information Technology - 12

Electrical Engineering - 10

Electrical and Electronics Engineering - 6

Electronics & Communication Engineering - 6

Mechanical/Production Engineering - 355

Industrial Engineering - 3

Metallurgical Engineering - 10

Secretarial Practice & Accounts /Office Management & Secretarial Practice - 8

Technician (Diploma) Trainee - 53 Posts

Civil Engineering - 3

Computer Science / Information Technology - 6

Electrical Engineering - 4

Electrical and Electronics Engineering - 3

Electronics & Communication Engineering - 3

Mechanical/Production Engineering - 27

Industrial Engineering - 2

Metallurgical Engineering - 5

Stipend Rate:

Graduate Trainee - Rs.9000/- per month

Technician (Diploma) Trainee - Rs. 8000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria for Graduate and Diploma Trainee Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Trainee - A degree from a recognized University in the relevant Branch/Discipline

Technician (Diploma) Trainee – A Diploma from a recognized University in the relevant Branch/Discipline

Secretarial Practice & Accounts /Office Management & Secretarial Practice - Graduate in any subject other than Engineering / Technology from a recognized University/Institute

Age Limit:

18 - 30 Years

Selection Procedure for Graduate and Diploma Trainee Posts

The Selection will be done on the basis of % (percentage) of the marks obtained in the qualifying examination of Graduate / Technician (Diploma).

How to Apply for the HECL Graduate and Diploma Trainee Jobs 2020

The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through official website http://hecltd.com/jobs-at-hec.php from 14 March to 31 March 2020 till 05:00 pm.

Application Fee for HECL Management Trainees and Other Posts: