Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–17 August 2020: Apply for 700+ TNMRB, Forest Research Institute (FRI), BPSC, AAI and OSSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 17 August 2020 for 700+ more than vacancies in Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB), Forest Research Institute (FRI), Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Airport Authority of India (AAI) and Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

1. Organization: Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB)

Post Name: Assistant Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 66

Last Date: 10 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Post Name: Lecturer Posts

Vacancies: 119

Last Date: 04 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Forest Research Institute (FRI)

Post Name: MTS, Steno and Other Posts

Vacancies: 107

Last Date: 15 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Airport Authority of India (AAI)

Post Name: Jr Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 180

Last Date: 02 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

5. Organization: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

Post Name: SI, Soil Conservation Extension Worker, Weaving Supervisor and Superintendent Posts

Vacancies: 239

Last Date: 15 September 2020