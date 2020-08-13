FRI Recruitment 2020: Notification Expected for 107 MTS, Steno and Other Posts

FRI Recruitment 2020: Forest Research Institute (FRI) is soon expected to release the notification for the post of Library Information Assistant, Technical Assistant, Stenographer & Multi-Tasking Staff posts. As per the reports, online applications shall be invited for FRI Recruitment 2020 from 17 August 2020. FRI Online Application will be available at fri.icfre.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates would be able to apply for the posts upto 15 September 2020, once the link is activate.

A total of 107 vacancies are expected under Forest Research Institute Recruitment 2020, against advertisement number 1/FRI/GC/2020. Out of total, 40 vacancies will be for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), 62 for Technical Assistant, 4 for Steno Posts and 1 for Library Information Assistant Posts.

The candidates who are interested to apply for above mentioned posts Forest Research Institute under are requested to keep an eye on the official website of ICFRE or on this page for latest updates.

Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun” has its roots in the erstwhile Imperial Forest Research Institute established in 1906 to organize and lead forestry research in the country. Its history is synonymous with the evolution and development of scientific forestry not only in India but in the entire Indian subcontinent. The institute also administered training to forest officers and forest ranger in the country and after independence, it was aptly named as Forest Research Institute and Colleges. In 1988, FRI and its research centres were brought under the administrative umbrella of Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education (ICFRE) under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India.