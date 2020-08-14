OSSC Recruitment 2020 for 239 SI, Soil Conservation Extension Worker, Weaving Supervisor and Superintendent Posts, Apply @ossc.gov.in

OSSC Recruitment 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has re-released the recruitment notification for the post of Weaving Supervisor, Sub-Inspector of Excise, Superintendent and Soil Conservation Extension Worker. Eligible candidates who are interested for the posts can apply for the post from 16 August to 15 September 2020 on official website of OSSC i.e. ossc.gov.in.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 16 August 2020
- Last Date of submitting Online Application - 15 September 2020
OSSC Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 239
- Weaving Supervisor - 3 Posts
- Superintendent - 1 Post
- Sub-Inspector of Excise - 34 Posts
- Soil Conservation Extension Worker - 201
Eligibility Criteria for Weaving Supervisor, Sub-Inspector of Excise, Superintendent and Soil Conservation Extension Worker
Educational Qualification:
- Weaving Supervisor - The candidate must have passed Diploma in Handloom Technology/ Textile Technology from IIHT or other recognized Institutions
- Superintendent - Degree in Fine Arts and Crafts
- Sub-Inspector of Excise - Degree in any discipline from any recognized University
- Soil Conservation Extension Worker - +2 Science or +2 vocational courses in Agriculture related subject
Age Limit:
- Weaving Supervisor - 20 to 32 years
- Soil Conservation Extension Worker, SI, Superintendent - 21 to 32 years
How to Apply for the OSSC Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the OSSC’s Website www.ossc.gov.in from from 16 August to 15 September 2020.
Download OSSC Recruitment Notification
NOTICE REGARDING ACTIVATION OF ONLINE APPLICATION FOR WEAVING SUPERVISOR & SUPERINTENDENT (PMF) ARTIST-2019
DETAIL ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE POST OF WEAVING SUPERVISOR & SUPERINTENDENT (PMF) ARTIST-2019
NOTICE REGARDING ACTIVATION OF ONLINE APPLICATION FOR SUB INSPECTOR OF EXCISE-2019
DETAIL ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE POST OF SUB INSPECTOR OF EXCISE-2019
NOTICE REGARDING ACTIVATION OF ONLINE APPLICATION FOR SOIL CONSERVATION EXTENSION WORKER-2019
DETAIL ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE POST OF SOIL CONSERVATION EXTENSION WORKER-2019