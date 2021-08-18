Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–18 August 2021: Apply for 1400+ HPSC, UPSC, UKMSSB, Punjab Police and NIT Warangal

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 18 August 2021 for more than 1400+ vacancies in Haryana Public Service (HPSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB), Punjab Police and National Institute of Technology Warangal (NIT Warangal) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: National Institute of Technology Warangal (NIT Warangal)
Post Name: Senior Medical Officer, Asst Registrar, Asst. Engineer & Other Posts
Vacancies: 129
Last Date: 23 September 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Keeper, Principal, Dy. Director & Other Posts
Vacancies: 155
Last Date: 02 September 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC)
Post Name: Civil Judge Posts (Junior Division) Posts
Vacancies: 256
Last Date: 15 September 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB)
Post Name: Lab Tech, OT & Other Posts
Vacancies: 306
Last Date: 15 September 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Punjab Police
Post Name: IT, Finance, Legal and Forensic Posts
Vacancies: 634
Last Date: 17 September 2021