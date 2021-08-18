Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–18 August 2021: Apply for 1400+ HPSC, UPSC, UKMSSB, Punjab Police and NIT Warangal

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 18 August 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Aug 18, 2021 15:22 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–18 August 2021
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–18 August 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 18 August 2021 for more than 1400+ vacancies in Haryana Public Service (HPSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB), Punjab Police and National Institute of Technology Warangal (NIT Warangal) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: National Institute of Technology Warangal (NIT Warangal)

Post Name: Senior Medical Officer, Asst Registrar, Asst. Engineer & Other Posts

Vacancies: 129

Last Date: 23 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Keeper, Principal, Dy. Director & Other Posts

Vacancies: 155

Last Date: 02 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC)

Post Name: Civil Judge Posts (Junior Division) Posts

Vacancies: 256

Last Date: 15 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB)

Post Name: Lab Tech, OT & Other Posts

Vacancies: 306

Last Date: 15 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Punjab Police

Post Name: IT, Finance, Legal and Forensic Posts

Vacancies: 634

Last Date: 17 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

Job Summary
