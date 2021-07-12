Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 for 634 IT, Finance, Legal and Forensic Posts @punjabpolice.gov.in, Exam in September

Punjab Policeis hiring 634 civilian staff in the field of Information Technology (IT), Legal, Forensics, and Finance on punjabpolice.gov.in. Details Here

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 Notification: Punjab Police is soon going to start for recruitment process of various civilian staff in the field of Information Technology (IT), Legal, Forensics, and Finance on punjabpolice.gov.in. The news has been confirmed by Punjab Police on its official Facebook Channel.

It is the first Police Service in the country to recruit civilian domain experts in such large numbers. A total of 634 vacancies are notified of which 131 are in Legal Domain, 174 in Forensic, 248 in IT and 81 in Finance Domain.

Candidates will be called for online exam which will be conducted in the month of September. Candidates can check more details such as post wise vacancy, educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process etc. below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - to release soon Last Date of Application - to release soon Exam Date - September 2021

Punjab Police Vacancy Details

Information Technology (IT) - 248 Posts

Computer/ Digital Forensic officer - 13 Information Technology Officer - 21 Information Technology Assistant (Software) 214

Finance - 81 Posts

Financial Investigation Support Officer - 11 Posts Financial Investigation Support Assistant - 70 Posts

Legal - 131 Posts

Legal Officer - 11 Assistant Legal Officer - 120

Forensics - 174 Posts

Forensics Officer - 24 Assistant Forensics Officer - 150

Salary:

Information Technology (IT)



Computer/ Digital Forensic officer - Rs. 29200 Information Technology Officer - Rs. 25500 Information Technology Assistant (Software) - Rs. 19900

Finance - 81 Posts

Financial Investigation Support Officer - Rs. 29200 Financial Investigation Support Assistant - Rs. 25500

Legal - 131 Posts

Legal Officer - Rs. 29200 Assistant Legal Officer - Rs. 25500

Forensics - 174 Posts

Forensics Officer - Rs. 29200 Assistant Forensics Officer - Rs. 25500

Eligibility Criteria for Punjab Police IT, Finance, Legal and Forensic Posts

Educational Qualification:

IT

Computer/ Digital Forensic officer - Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT or Electronics and Communication with emphasis on Computer software and programming from a Central or State Government recognized or an AICTE approved University or Institution. Minimum 12 years of relevant work experience in Central Government or State Government or Public Sector Undertaking or any e-Governance Project or in Private Sector. Information Technology Officer - Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT or Electronics and Communication with emphasis on Computer software and programming from a Central or State Government recognized or an AICTE approved University or Institution. Minimum 07 years of relevant work experience in Central Government or State Government or Public Sector Undertaking or any e-Governance Project or in Private Sector Information Technology Assistant (Software) - Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT or Electronics and Communication with emphasis on Computer software and programming from a Central or State Government recognized or an AICTE approved University or Institution. Minimum 2 years of relevant work experience in Central Government or State Government or Public Sector Undertaking or any e-Governance Project or in Private Sector

Finance

Financial Investigation Support Officer - Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or Finance from a Central or State Government recognized University or Institution. Minimum 07 years of experience in accounting or banking or financial fraud investigations Financial Investigation Support Assistant - Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or Finance from a Central or State Government recognized University or Institution. Minimum 02 years of experience in accounting or banking or financial fraud investigations

Legal

Legal Officer - Bachelor’s Degree in Law with minimum of fifty percent marks or equivalent from a Central or State Government recognized University or Institution. Minimum experience of 07 years as a Legal practitioner or practicing lawyer in Supreme Court of India or High Courts or District Courts. Assistant Legal Officer - Bachelor’s Degree in Law with minimum of fifty percent marks or equivalent from a Central or State Government recognized University or Institution. Minimum experience of 02 years as Legal Practitioner or practicing lawyer in Supreme Court of India or High Courts or District Courts.

Forensics

Forensics Officer - Bachelor’s degree in Forensic Science or equivalent from a Central or State Government recognized University or Institution. Minimum 07 years of relevant work experience in any Government or Quasi-Government Forensics Organization or Central or State Government Accredited Forensic Science Laboratory(ies) or Institute(s) or Central or State Government Chemical Examiner Laboratory(ies) or any Public Sector Laboratory(ies). Assistant Forensics Officer - Bachelor’s degree in Forensic Science or equivalent from a Central or State Government recognized University or Institution. Minimum 02 years of work experience in any Government or Quasi Government Forensics Organization or Central or State Government Accredited Forensic Science Laboratory(ies) or Institute(s) or Central or State Government Chemical Examiner Laboratory(ies) or any Public Sector Laboratory(ies).

Age Limit:

18 to 27 years

Selection Process for Punjab Police IT, Finance, Legal and Forensic Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of online written exam:

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of one paper of 2 hours duration will comprise of 100 Multiple Choice Questions. Negative marking for each incorrect answer shall be to the extent of 25% of the marks assigned to a question

How to Apply for Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 for IT, Finance, Legal and Forensic Posts ?

Candidates can apply online on Punjab Police Website - punjabpolice.gov.in.

Punjab Police Website