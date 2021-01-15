HPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 236 Civil Judge Posts (Junior Division) under Haryana Civil Service (HCS) @hpsc.gov.in

Haryana Public Service (HPSC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Civil Jurdge (Junior Division) in the Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) on hpsc.gov.in. Check  educational qualification, age limit, exam pattern, syllabus selection process, application process here.

HPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2021 Notification: Haryana Public Service (HPSC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Civil Jurdge (Junior Division) in the Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch). Eligible candidates can apply for HCS Judicial Service Recruitment through online mode on hpsc.gov.in from today i.e. on 15 January 2021. The last date for Haryana Judicial Service Application is 15 February 2021.

 A total of 236 vacancies are available out of which 239 are for direct vacancies and l7 are anticipated vacancies.

Candidates seeking to apply for Haryana Civil Judge Posts should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Law. More details on HPSC Civil Service for Judicial Service such as age limit, exam pattern, syllabus, selection process, application process are given below:

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application - 15 January 2021
  • Last Date of Application - 15 February 2021

Haryana Judicial Service Vacancy Details

Civil Judge - 259 Posts

Direct Recruitment - 239

  • General/UR - 156
  • SC - 40
  • BC-A - 21
  • BC-B - 11
  • EWS - 11

Anticipatory / Unforeseen vacancies - 17

  • General/UR - 10
  • SC - 04
  • BC-A - 01
  • EWS - 02

Eligibility Criteria  for Haryana Judicial Service  Civil Judge Posts

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor of Laws fiom a University established by the law and approved/recognized by the Bar Council of India.

Age Limit:

Candidate should not be less than 2l years and not more than 42 years as on 15 February 2021

Selection Process for Haryana Judicial Service  Civil Judge Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of

  1. Preliminary Examination
  2. Main Written Examination
  3. Viva-Voce

HPSC Judicial Service Exam Pattern

There will be 125 objective-type questions . Each question shall carry 04 4 marks and for every  wrong answer 0.80 i.e. 20% or say l/5th mark shall be deducted. The duration of the exam is two hours. The minimum marks required to a minimum of 150 marks in the prelims exam

HPSC Judicial Service Mains Exam Pattern

Qualified candidates in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. The Main Examination shall consist of six papers (five written and one viva- voce)

 

Subject Name

Marks Allotted

Syllabus

Paper-l -Civil Law-l

200

Code of Civil procedure. Punjab Courts Act. Indian Contract Act. Indian partnership Act, Sale of Goods Act. Specific Relief Act. and Indian Evidence Act, Haryana Urban (Control of Rent and Eviction) Act. I 973

Paper-2 - Civil Law-ll

200

Hindu Law. Mohammadan Law and Customary Law. Law of Registration and Limitation

Paper- 3 Criminal l-aw

200

Indian Penal Code. Criminal Procedure Code and Indian Evidence Act

Paper - 4 English

 

200

English Essay (1000-1100 words)

25

Precis

25

Words and Phrases (Make sentences of the given words and Phrases)

25

Comprehension

25

Corrections

Paper - 5 Hindi Language

100

Translation of an English passage into Hindi,Explanation of Hindi passage in prose and poetry in the same language, Composition (essay) idioms and correct

Paper- 6 Viva-Voce

200

Matter of general interest and is intended to test the candidates' alertness. intelligence and general outlook. It shall be conducted in English

 

How to Apply for  Haryana Judicial Service Recruitment 2020-21 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam on official website on hpsc.gov.in from 14 January to 14 February 2021.

Application Fee:

  • For Male candidates of General category including Dependent Son o1'Ex-Servicemen of Haryana, Male candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States, EWS - Rs. 1000/-
  • Female, SC/BC-A&B/ESM categories of Haryana only - Rs. 250/-
  • For all Physically Handicapped candidates (with at least 4oyo disability) categories of Haryana only - No Fee

Haryana Judicial Service Notification Download PDF

Haryana Judicial Service Online Application Link

FAQ

I have made a mistake while registering, can this be rectified/modified?

Once you submit the Registration details, these details will not be modified. Therefore, please review all the details after filling and before submitting at the time of registration. If you made any mistake you have to register again with either different valid email id or different active mobile no

I have not received confirmation or Login credentials on my email id /SMS after completing Registration, what should I do?

Please visit again after some time and complete your application. If problem persists, please write us an email on hpscrecruitmentexam@gmail.com and you can call us our help line no. 022 – 61306230 (9:00AM to 6:00 PM)

What is application fee for Male General Category Candidates ?

Rs. 1000/-

How to Apply for Haryana Judicial Service 2021 ?

Candidates can apply on HPSC Recruitment Portal, http://hpsc.gov.in/en-us/, and click on “Advertisement” tab and click on “Link for Applying”.
