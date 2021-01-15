HPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 236 Civil Judge Posts (Junior Division) under Haryana Civil Service (HCS) @hpsc.gov.in

HPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2021 Notification: Haryana Public Service (HPSC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Civil Jurdge (Junior Division) in the Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch). Eligible candidates can apply for HCS Judicial Service Recruitment through online mode on hpsc.gov.in from today i.e. on 15 January 2021. The last date for Haryana Judicial Service Application is 15 February 2021.

A total of 236 vacancies are available out of which 239 are for direct vacancies and l7 are anticipated vacancies.

Candidates seeking to apply for Haryana Civil Judge Posts should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Law. More details on HPSC Civil Service for Judicial Service such as age limit, exam pattern, syllabus, selection process, application process are given below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 15 January 2021

Last Date of Application - 15 February 2021

Haryana Judicial Service Vacancy Details

Civil Judge - 259 Posts

Direct Recruitment - 239

General/UR - 156

SC - 40

BC-A - 21

BC-B - 11

EWS - 11

Anticipatory / Unforeseen vacancies - 17

General/UR - 10

SC - 04

BC-A - 01

EWS - 02

Eligibility Criteria for Haryana Judicial Service Civil Judge Posts

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor of Laws fiom a University established by the law and approved/recognized by the Bar Council of India.

Age Limit:

Candidate should not be less than 2l years and not more than 42 years as on 15 February 2021

Selection Process for Haryana Judicial Service Civil Judge Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of

Preliminary Examination Main Written Examination Viva-Voce

HPSC Judicial Service Exam Pattern

There will be 125 objective-type questions . Each question shall carry 04 4 marks and for every wrong answer 0.80 i.e. 20% or say l/5th mark shall be deducted. The duration of the exam is two hours. The minimum marks required to a minimum of 150 marks in the prelims exam

HPSC Judicial Service Mains Exam Pattern

Qualified candidates in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. The Main Examination shall consist of six papers (five written and one viva- voce)

Subject Name Marks Allotted Syllabus Paper-l -Civil Law-l 200 Code of Civil procedure. Punjab Courts Act. Indian Contract Act. Indian partnership Act, Sale of Goods Act. Specific Relief Act. and Indian Evidence Act, Haryana Urban (Control of Rent and Eviction) Act. I 973 Paper-2 - Civil Law-ll 200 Hindu Law. Mohammadan Law and Customary Law. Law of Registration and Limitation Paper- 3 Criminal l-aw 200 Indian Penal Code. Criminal Procedure Code and Indian Evidence Act Paper - 4 English 200 English Essay (1000-1100 words) 25 Precis 25 Words and Phrases (Make sentences of the given words and Phrases) 25 Comprehension 25 Corrections Paper - 5 Hindi Language 100 Translation of an English passage into Hindi,Explanation of Hindi passage in prose and poetry in the same language, Composition (essay) idioms and correct Paper- 6 Viva-Voce 200 Matter of general interest and is intended to test the candidates' alertness. intelligence and general outlook. It shall be conducted in English

How to Apply for Haryana Judicial Service Recruitment 2020-21 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam on official website on hpsc.gov.in from 14 January to 14 February 2021.

Application Fee:

For Male candidates of General category including Dependent Son o1'Ex-Servicemen of Haryana, Male candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States, EWS - Rs. 1000/-

Female, SC/BC-A&B/ESM categories of Haryana only - Rs. 250/-

For all Physically Handicapped candidates (with at least 4oyo disability) categories of Haryana only - No Fee

Haryana Judicial Service Notification Download PDF

Haryana Judicial Service Online Application Link

