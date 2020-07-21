Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–21 July 2020: Apply for 3500+ NCL, CRPF, APSC, Panvel Municipal Corporation and Bihar Police

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 21 July 2020 for 3500+ more than vacancies in Northern Coalfieds Limited (NCL), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Panvel Municipal Corporation and Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

National Coalfieds Limited (NCL), a subsidiary company of Coal India Limited, has invited applications for the post of Trade Apprentice for MP and UP. Interested candidates, who have passed ITI Exam from UP or MP Based institutes only, can apply for NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 through online mode on official website www.nclcil.in from 17 July to 16 August 2020. The candidates are advised to read all instructions carefully and thoroughly before applying.

Northern Coalfieds Limited (NCL) Recruitment 2020 for 1500 Apprentice Posts, Apply @nclcil.in

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has started the application process for Paramedical Staff Exam 2020 on 20 July 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for CRPF Paramedical Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed format and submit their application on or before 31 August 2020.

CRPF Recruitment 2020: Application Started for 789 Constable, Head Constable, Inspector & SI Posts, Apply for CRPF Paramedical Recruitment till 31 August

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has extended the last date for online application for the posts of Assistant Engineers (Civil), Junior Engineer and other posts on its official website. Now all candidates willing to apply for these posts can apply online till 17 August 2020. Earlier last date for online application was 24 July 2020.

APSC Recruitment 2020: Last Date of Online Application for 577 AE/JE posts Extended @apsc.nic.in, Check Details

Panvel Municipal Corporation has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Part Time Physician, Anesthesiologist, Medical Officer, AYUSH Medical Officer, Health Worker and Pharmacist. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 22 July 2020.

Panvel Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 for 168 Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released the Official Notification for the 484 Forest Guard Posts in Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online today i.e. from 21 July 2020 till 04 September 2020 through the official website-csbc.bih.nic.in.