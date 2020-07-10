CRPF Recruitment 2020 for 800 Constable, Head Constable, Inspector & SI Posts: Apply Offline for CRPF Paramedical Recruitment, Download CRPF Notification

CRPF Recruitment 2020: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, is going to start recruitment process for Group “B” and “C” non-ministerial, non-gazetted, combatised Paramedical staff including Head Constable, Inspector, Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub Inspector.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for CRPF Paramedical Recruitment 2020 through offline mode. The candidates can submit their application between 20 July to 31 August 2020. Before applying for the posts they should ensure that they fulfill all educational qualification, age, physical standards, etc. and satisfy themselves that they are eligible for the posts.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 20 July 2020

Last Date of Application -31 August 2020

Date of Written Exam - 20 December 2020

CRPF Vacancy Details

Inspector (Dietitian) - 01

Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) - 175

Sub Inspector (Radiographer) - 08

Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist) - 84

Assistant Sub Inspector (Physiotherapist) - 05

Assistant Sub Inspector (Dental Technician) - 04

Assistant Sub Inspector (Laboratory Technician) - 64

Assistant Sub Inspector/ Electro-Cardiography Technician - 01

Head Constable (Physiotherapy Assistant/ Nursing Assistant/ Medic) - 99

Head Constable (ANM/Midwife) - 3

Head Constable (Dialysis Technician) - 8

Head Constable (Junior X -ray Assistant) - 84

Head Constable (Laboratory Assistant) - 5

Head Constable (Electrician) - 1

Head Constable (Steward) - 3

Constable (Masalchi) - 4

Constable (Cook) - 116

Constable (Safai Karamchari) - 121

Constable (Dhobi/ Washerman) - 5

Constable (W/C) - 3

Constable (Table Boy) - 1

Head Constable (Veterinary) - 3

Head Constable (Lab Technician) - 1

Head Constable (Radiographer - 1

Eligibility Criteria for Constable, Head Constable, Inspector, ASI & SI Post

Educational Qualification:

Inspector (Dietitian) - B.Sc (Home Science/ Home Economics) with Nutrition as subject or equivalent from recognized university of central/state Government and Diploma in Dietetics from an institute Recognized by State of Central Government or Master Degree in Home Science (Food & Nutrition) from any recognized University of Central / State Government.

Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) - 12th class pass from a recognized Board; and passed the three and half years course in diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery from a Recognized Board and University. Registered as a nurse or nurse and mid-wife with Central Nursing Council or State Nursing Council.

Sub Inspector (Radiographer) - Intermediate or 10+2 with Science as a Subject or equivalent; and Diploma or Certificate (2 years course) in Radio diagnosis from an institution of the Central or State Government or an institution recognized by the Central or State Government.

Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist) - 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University; and Two years Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized Institute; and shall be registered as Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948 (8 of 1948)

Assistant Sub Inspector (Physiotherapist) - Intermediate or 10+2 with Science as a Subject or equivalent from a recognized Board or University; and Bachelor in Physiotherapy or 3 years Diploma in Physiotherapy from an institution recognized by an institution recognized by All India Council Technical or any Central or State Government.

Assistant Sub Inspector (Dental Technician) - Matriculation with science as a subject or equivalent from recognized Board or University. Two years of dental hygienist course recognized by Dental Council of India.

Assistant Sub Inspector (Laboratory Technician) - Matriculation with science as a subject or equivalent from recognized Board or University. Diploma or certificate in Medical Laboratory Technology granted by an institution of the Central Govt. or State Govt or an Institution recognized by the Central Govt or State Govt.

Assistant Sub Inspector/ Electro Cardiography Technician - Matriculation with science as a subject or equivalent from recognized Board or University. Certificate in Electro Cardio Graphy Technology from an institute recognized by All India Council.

Head Constable (Physiotherapy Assistant/ Nursing Assistant/ Medic/ANM/Midwife/Dialysis Technician) - 12th class pass and Two year Diploma or certificate course

Head Constable (Junior X -ray Assistant/Laboratory Assistant) - 10th pass and certificate

Head Constable (Electrician and Steward)- Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board or University and Diploma

Constable - Matriculation pass and relevant experience

Head Constable (Veterinary) - 10+2 with science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) or equivalent from a recognised Board. Degree or Diploma or certificate of minimum one year duration related to veterinary therapeutic or live stock management

Head Constable (Lab Technician) - 10+2 with science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) or equivalent from a recognised Board. Two years Diploma or Certificate course in Veterinary Lab Technician with one year experience as veterinary lab technician from Government Hospital or Government recognised hospital or Government Institutions.

Head Constable (Radiographer) -10+2 with science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) or equivalent from a recognised Board.Degree or Diploma Certificates programmes in veterinary radiography from a recognised Institution.

Age Limit:

Sub-Inspector - 30 Years

Assistant Sub - Inspector - 20 to 25 Years

Head Constable - 18 to 25 Years

Head Constable (Junior X -ray Assistant/Laboratory Assistant/Electrician)- 20 to 25 Years

Head Constable (Steward)and Constable-18 to 23 Years

Selection Process for Constable, Head Constable, Inspector, ASI & SI Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Eligibility Test (PET), Written Test, Trade Test/Screening of Documents and Medical Exam.

Physical Standard Test (PST): After identification, candidate will be screened for physical standard i.e. height, chest and weight measurements. The candidates who do not fulfill the laid down physical standard will be eliminated from further recruitment process giving rejection slip. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) – PET will be of qualifying nature and will not carry any mark. For female candidates, pregnancy at the time of PET will be considered a disqualification and pregnant female candidates shall be rejected at

this stage Written examination - Qualified candidates in PET and PST, will be issued admit card for written exam. There will be only one Paper containing 100 questions each carrying 01 mark (Total – 100 Marks) of 02 Hours duration in two parts. Trade Test and DV - Trade /Skill test will be held for the posts of for Insp/ Dietician, SI(Staff Nurse) / SI(Radiographer) / ASI (Pharmacist) /ASI(Physiotherapist)/ ASI (Dental Technician) / ASI (Lab. Tech) / ASI(ECG Technician)/ HC(Physiotherapy Assistant/ Nursing Assistant/Medic)/ HC(ANM/Midwife)/HC(Dialysis Technician)/ HC (Jr. X-ray Assistant)/HC(Lab. Assistant)/HC(Electrician)/HC (Steward)/HC (Veterinary)/ HC Radiographer(Veterinary)/ HC Lab Technician (Veterinary)/ Constable (Masalchi/Cook/Safai Karamchari/Washer Man/Table Boy/Water Carrier) Medical Examination–Eligible candidates will be called for Medical examination. Candidates will be declared

either FIT or UNFIT.

How to Apply for CRPF Constable, Head Constable, Inspector, ASI & SI Posts Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates send their application along with with photocopies of all relevant documents, 02 latest passport size photographs to "DIGP, Group Centre, CRPF, Bhopal, Village-Bangrasia, Taluk-Huzoor, District-Bhopal, M.P.-462045” from 20 July to 31 August 2020. Name of the examination i.e. “Central Reserve Police Force Paramedical Staff Examination, 2020” should be written on the top of envelop.

Exam Fee:

Group B - Rs. 200/-

Group C - Rs. 100/-

Candidates who have to pay application fee can pay through Indian Postal Order or Bank Draft in favour of DIGP, Group Centre, CRPF, Bhopal payable at SBI-Bangrasia.

CRPF Recruitment Notification PDF