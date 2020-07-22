Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–22 July 2020: Apply for 800+ GMC Chhindwara, CDMO Rayagada, Bihar Police, CDRI and Kerala PSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 22 July 2020 for 800+ more than vacancies in Government Medical College Chhindwara, Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Rayagada, Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar, CSIR -Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) and Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: CSIR -Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI)

Post Name: Project SRF, Project Assistant & Other Posts

Vacancies: 31

Last Date: 27 July 2020

4. Organization: Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer, Rayagada

Post Name: MPHW, Staff Nurse & Pharmacist Posts

Vacancies: 88

Last Date: 27 July 2020

3. Organization: Government Medical College, Chhindwara

Post Name: Ward Boy, Lab Tech, MO and Other Posts

Vacancies: 106

Last Date: 31 July 2020

2. Organization: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC)

Post Name: Kerala Police Constable Posts

Vacancies: 125

Last Date: 03 August 2020

1. Organization: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar

Post Name: CSBC Bihar Forest Guard

Vacancies: 484

Last Date: 04 September 2020

