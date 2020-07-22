Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–22 July 2020: Apply for 800+ GMC Chhindwara, CDMO Rayagada, Bihar Police, CDRI and Kerala PSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 22 July 2020 for 800+ more than vacancies in Government Medical College Chhindwara, Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Rayagada, Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar, CSIR -Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) and Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: CSIR -Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI)
Post Name: Project SRF, Project Assistant & Other Posts
Vacancies: 31
Last Date: 27 July 2020
4. Organization: Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer, Rayagada
Post Name: MPHW, Staff Nurse & Pharmacist Posts
Vacancies: 88
Last Date: 27 July 2020
3. Organization: Government Medical College, Chhindwara
Post Name: Ward Boy, Lab Tech, MO and Other Posts
Vacancies: 106
Last Date: 31 July 2020
2. Organization: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC)
Post Name: Kerala Police Constable Posts
Vacancies: 125
Last Date: 03 August 2020
1. Organization: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar
Post Name: CSBC Bihar Forest Guard
Vacancies: 484
Last Date: 04 September 2020
